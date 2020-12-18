Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

The effort called on Facebook, which owns Instagram, to do more to stop hate speech. "We will closely assess the platforms' deliverables against their timelines and commitments, as well as polarization in the social media news feed environment post-election as the year progresses," Unilever said.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2020 07:15 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 07:15 IST
Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Unilever Plc said it would resume advertising on Facebook Inc, Instagram and Twitter Inc in the United States after pausing in June due to divisiveness and hate speech on the platforms during the U.S. election period. The consumer goods company said https://www.unileverusa.com/news/news-and-features/2020/update-driving-a-responsible-digital-ecosystem-in-these-polarized-times.html on Thursday it plans to end the advertising pause next month and would continue to scrutinize the platforms in the post-election period.

Unilever earlier this year joined an advertising boycott against Facebook as part of the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign started by U.S. civil rights groups after the death of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis who died while in police custody on May 25. The effort called on Facebook, which owns Instagram, to do more to stop hate speech.

"We will closely assess the platforms' deliverables against their timelines and commitments, as well as polarization in the social media news feed environment post-election as the year progresses," Unilever said. Facebook welcomed the move from Unilever.

"We look forward to our continued partnership in 2021 and remain committed to our work with the Global Reliance for Responsible Media to fight harmful content online," Carolyn Everson, vice president of global business group at Facebook, said in an emailed statement. Twitter was not immediately available for comment.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt committed to boosting safety in wake of Whakaari White Island tragedy

The Government will look to strengthen regulatory oversight and audit processes relating to the management of natural hazard risks following a review of the adventure tourism activities identified improvements could be made to improve safet...

Babies born to COVID-19 mothers have antibodies, Singapore study finds

All five babies born to women with COVID-19 infection during a study in Singapore have had antibodies against the virus, although the researchers said it is not yet clear what level of protection this may offer. The findings from a study of...

Rugby-Bath v La Rochelle Champions Cup game cancelled due to COVID-19

Baths Champions Cup game against La Rochelle this weekend has been cancelled after 12 of their players had to isolate following a positive COVID-19 test at Scarlets, who they played on Saturday. European Professional Club Rugby EPCR said th...

Cuba says economy shrank 11% in 2020, thwarts 'soft coup' attempts

Cubas already cash-strapped economy shrank 11 in 2020 due to the pandemic and tougher U.S. sanctions but the government thwarted attempts by anti-communists to exploit this momentary weakness in a bid to topple it, President Miguel Diaz-Can...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020