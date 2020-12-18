Indiaspend Launches Women@Work 2.0

Left Menu
MUMBAI, India, Dec. 18, 2020 PRNewswire -- WomenWork, an ongoing initiative at IndiaSpend, deep dives into factors that hinder and affect womens participation in economic activities. With this initiative, IndiaSpend aims to create a compendium of contemporary narratives that highlight the dynamics of womens workforce participation in India.

- Women@Work is a contemporary compendium of evidence-based visual and long-form narratives on India's women labour force. MUMBAI, India, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Women@Work, an ongoing initiative at IndiaSpend, deep dives into factors that hinder and affect women's participation in economic activities. This seminal body of data-backed and evidence-based ground reports tracks the declining female labour force participation and aims to understand the constraints that inhibit employment opportunities and meaningful participation in India's economy.

In partnership with Initiative for What Works to Advance Women and Girls in the Economy (IWWAGE) , Women@Work 2.0 will examine the impact of the pandemic on women's employment. The IndiaSpend newsroom will apply a solutions journalism lens to find new pathways for women's economic participation in a post-COVID world. With this initiative, IndiaSpend aims to create a compendium of contemporary narratives that highlight the dynamics of women's workforce participation in India. This includes, but is not limited to, women in invisible labour roles, women as unpaid labourers, women in public sector employment, women creating employment opportunities, and women in leadership positions. As part of this Women@Work 2.0, IndiaSpend published its first story titled '' Women Hold Up Economy Yet Continue To Disappear From Workforce '' written by Namita Bhandare and its first video interview on 'Indian Women Out Of Jobs: Covid19 Lockdown Impact' with Soumya Kapoor Mehta, head of IWWAGE.

Photographer and Padma Shri awardee Sudharak Olwe is the mentor and visual director of Women@Work 2.0. Read the Women@Work series on IndiaSpend on https://www.indiaspend.com/womenwork and watch the videos on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC682haUxMWLHuht-A3_DyYw For queries, contact: Manisha Dalal: manisha@livedataviz.in; +91-9833448457 About IndiaSpend: IndiaSpend is India's first and only data journalism initiative. Founded in 2011, IndiaSpend utilizes open data to analyze a range of issues with the broader objective of fostering better governance, transparency, and accountability on issues such as education, health, gender, youth and employment, climate change and environment, rule of law and governance. IndiaSpend is a non-profit and a project of The Spending & Policy Research Foundation and registered as a Charitable Trust with the Charity Commissioner, Mumbai. Know more on: https://www.indiaspend.com/ . Further details on IndiaSpend on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1388923/WomenAtWork.jpg PWR PWR

