Indiaspend Launches Women@Work 2.0

- Women@Work is a contemporary compendium of evidence-based visual and long-form narratives on India's women labour force. MUMBAI, India, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Women@Work, an ongoing initiative at IndiaSpend, deep dives into factors that hinder and affect women's participation in economic activities. This seminal body of data-backed and evidence-based ground reports tracks the declining female labour force participation and aims to understand the constraints that inhibit employment opportunities and meaningful participation in India's economy.

In partnership with Initiative for What Works to Advance Women and Girls in the Economy (IWWAGE) , Women@Work 2.0 will examine the impact of the pandemic on women's employment. The IndiaSpend newsroom will apply a solutions journalism lens to find new pathways for women's economic participation in a post-COVID world. With this initiative, IndiaSpend aims to create a compendium of contemporary narratives that highlight the dynamics of women's workforce participation in India. This includes, but is not limited to, women in invisible labour roles, women as unpaid labourers, women in public sector employment, women creating employment opportunities, and women in leadership positions. As part of this Women@Work 2.0, IndiaSpend published its first story titled '' Women Hold Up Economy Yet Continue To Disappear From Workforce '' written by Namita Bhandare and its first video interview on 'Indian Women Out Of Jobs: Covid19 Lockdown Impact' with Soumya Kapoor Mehta, head of IWWAGE.

Photographer and Padma Shri awardee Sudharak Olwe is the mentor and visual director of Women@Work 2.0. Read the Women@Work series on IndiaSpend on https://www.indiaspend.com/womenwork and watch the videos on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC682haUxMWLHuht-A3_DyYw