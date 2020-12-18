Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sony pulls Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store after backlash

The unusual move is the latest blow for Poland's top video games maker, whose shares have tumbled 30% amid fury from disappointed fans, as well as industry reviewers who complained they had limited access to the title ahead of its Dec. 10 launch. The backlash against the repeatedly delayed game has led to hand-wringing over the hype that surrounds new titles, the complicity of reviewers in driving that hype and the work environment for rank-and-file developers ahead of release dates.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 13:38 IST
Sony pulls Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store after backlash
Representative image

Sony Corp said on Friday it is pulling CD Projekt SA's Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation Store and offering full refunds after gamers complained that the flagship title was rife with bugs. The unusual move is the latest blow for Poland's top video games maker, whose shares have tumbled 30% amid fury from disappointed fans, as well as industry reviewers who complained they had limited access to the title ahead of its Dec. 10 launch.

The backlash against the repeatedly delayed game has led to hand-wringing over the hype that surrounds new titles, the complicity of reviewers in driving that hype and the work environment for rank-and-file developers ahead of release dates. CD Projekt, in damage control and widely seen as risking squandering fan goodwill built up over many years, has promised to fix the bugs through updates.

"Both digital and physical copies of the game will be continuously supported by and will receive future updates from the company," CD Projekt said in a statement. The company added that players could still purchase a boxed version of the game and that all digital copies of the game sold so far via the PlayStation Store remain available for use.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC grants interim protection to BJP leaders facing criminal cases in WB

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim protection to five BJP leaders, including Mukul Roy and MPs Kailash Vijayvargiya and Arjun Singh, in criminal cases lodged against them in West Bengal and directed the state police not to taken an...

Thailand reports local infections as measures to restart tourism begin

Thailand has four new local coronavirus infections, health officials said on Friday, just as the country has started reopening for tourists after months of keeping the virus at bay.A 67-year-old woman who sells shrimp in the Samut Sakhon pr...

They dont have problem with agri reforms but with Modi, says PM, targeting opposition parties in virtual address to MP farmers.

They dont have problem with agri reforms but with Modi, says PM, targeting opposition parties in virtual address to MP farmers....

Post-Brexit deal in 'serious situation', warns UK PM as talks go on

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that a no-deal Brexit is now a very likely outcome as a trade agreement with the European Union EU remained in a serious situation just under two weeks before the December 31 deadline for the end o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020