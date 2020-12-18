Left Menu
Samsung opens pre-orders for Galaxy S21 series in China

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-12-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 14:08 IST
Galaxy S21 Ultra. Image Credit: WinFuture

Samsung is now taking pre-orders for its upcoming flagship series - the Galaxy S21- in mainland China via it's official website.

According to the company's official China website, customers can pay CNY100 to participate in the reservations and they can claim discounts during the first sale of the Galaxy S21 series (referred as Samsung's first new flagship mobile phone in mainland China in 2021 in the website) and also participate in a lucky draw.

As part of the lucky draw, a total of 21 pre-booked users will be selected and they will receive the phone for free.

The Galaxy S21 series will have three models - the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and the top-end Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Galaxy S21 and S21+ boast a centrally-aligned punch-hole for the selfie snapper and a vertically stacked triple camera module with a flash at the back.

Image: Samsung Galaxy S21 5G/Credit: Twitter (@ishanagarwal24)

The Ultra model will also come with a punch-hole display and it will feature a huge camera bump that houses four lenses along with an LED flash and laser autofocus.

As for the pricing, according to a report by SamMobile, the base Galaxy S21 5G model with 128GB of storage will be priced at EUR 879, the Galaxy S21+ will carry a price tag of EUR1,079 and the top-tier model, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, with 128GB of storage and S Pen support will launch for EUR 1,399.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is rumoured to be launched on January 14, 2021.

