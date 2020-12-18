Infosys divests part of its stake in Whoop for USD 10 mn

Infosys divests part of its stake in Whoop for USD 10 mnPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 22:08 IST
IT services major Infosys on Friday said it has divested one-third of its holding in US-based Whoop for about USD 10 million (about Rs 73.5 crore)
In 2015, Infosys had announced making a USD 3 million investment in US-based wearable device startup Whoop for a minority shareholding in the company
''The company had made a minority investment of USD 3 million during December 2015 in Whoop Inc, the human performance company headquartered in Boston, USA. ...The company would like to inform that it has divested one-third of its holding for about USD 10 million,'' Infosys said in a filing on Friday.