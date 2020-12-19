This popular multiplayer game is coming to Xbox consoles in 2021

Among Us, one of the most popular online multiplayer games of 2020, will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox Game Pass for Console in 2021.

Announcing the availability of Among Us on Xbox Game Pass for PC, the company noted the game's upcoming availability for Xbox consoles.

Developed by InnerSloth, Among Us is an online game that involves 4-10 players or crewmates whose job is to identify an impostor who pretends to be a member of the crew while preparing the spaceship for departure. The impostor will sabotage the ship, sneak through vents, deceive, and frame others to remain anonymous and eliminate the rest of the crew before the ship reaches home.

The game is all about communication, teamwork, betrayal, and deceit. Crewmates can't talk to maintain anonymity until a body is found. Once a body is reported or a meeting is called, the surviving crew can openly debate who they think the impostor is.

Meanwhile, The Impostor tries to frame other players too and blames someone else. If the Impostor is not voted off, everyone goes back to maintaining the ship until another meeting is called. The crew can win by completing all tasks including fixing up the ship or discovering and voting the impostor off the ship.