Left Menu
Development News Edition

This popular multiplayer game is coming to Xbox consoles in 2021

Developed by InnerSloth, Among Us is an online game that involves 4-10 players or crewmates whose job is to identify an impostor who pretends to be a member of the crew while preparing the spaceship for departure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 19-12-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 14:10 IST
This popular multiplayer game is coming to Xbox consoles in 2021

Among Us, one of the most popular online multiplayer games of 2020, will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox Game Pass for Console in 2021.

Announcing the availability of Among Us on Xbox Game Pass for PC, the company noted the game's upcoming availability for Xbox consoles.

Developed by InnerSloth, Among Us is an online game that involves 4-10 players or crewmates whose job is to identify an impostor who pretends to be a member of the crew while preparing the spaceship for departure. The impostor will sabotage the ship, sneak through vents, deceive, and frame others to remain anonymous and eliminate the rest of the crew before the ship reaches home.

The game is all about communication, teamwork, betrayal, and deceit. Crewmates can't talk to maintain anonymity until a body is found. Once a body is reported or a meeting is called, the surviving crew can openly debate who they think the impostor is.

Meanwhile, The Impostor tries to frame other players too and blames someone else. If the Impostor is not voted off, everyone goes back to maintaining the ship until another meeting is called. The crew can win by completing all tasks including fixing up the ship or discovering and voting the impostor off the ship.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-Hackers' broad attack sets cyber experts worldwide scrambling to defend networks

Suspected Russian hackers who broke into U.S. government agencies also spied on less high-profile organizations, including groups in Britain, a U.S. internet provider and a county government in Arizona, according to web records and a securi...

TMC filled with individuals who don't bother about anyone: Suvendu in open letter

In an open letter addressed to the grassroots members of the Trinamool Congress, Suvendu Adhikari said on Saturday that West Bengal is standing at a critical juncture as the people of the state are destined to make a choice in the 2021 Asse...

Realme Watch S Pro price, full specs leaked as official launch nears

Realme is gearing up to launch two new smartwatches in India- realme watch S and realme watch S Pro- at an online event on December 23.Ahead of the official unveiling, the pricing details of both the watches have surfaced online. According ...

Philippines logs 1,491 new COVID-19 cases

Manila Philippines, December 19 ANIXinhua The Department of Health DOH of the Philippines on Saturday reported 1,491 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number in the country to 458,044. The DOH said 436 more patie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020