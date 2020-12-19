Left Menu
Trump downplays impact of massive breach of government computer systems - tweet

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 22:26 IST
Trump downplays impact of massive breach of government computer systems - tweet
"The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality," Trump said on Twitter on Saturday. Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump in his first comments about a widespread data breach across the U.S. government downplayed the seriousness and impact of the cyber espionage campaign. "The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality," Trump said on Twitter on Saturday. "Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens because Lamestream is, for mostly financial reasons, petrified of discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!)."

