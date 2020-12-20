MP: Tansen music festival to start from Dec 26 in Gwalior

The five-day Tansen Sangeet Samaroh, an annual music festival, will be organised in the presence of a limited audience in Gwalior from December 26, an official said on Sunday. Entry, for the first time, will be on the basis of passes due to the coronavirus outbreak, with attendance capped at 300 to 350 per programme, but all events would be streamed live on social media, said an official of the government run Ustad Alauddin Khan Sangeet Evam Kala Academy.

''Artistes from Britain, Mexico and Iran are expected to attend. Seven programmes will be held at Tansen Samadhi while one, on December 30, will take place in Behat, the legendary musician's birthplace,'' he informed. He said the Madhya Pradesh Culture Department will upload programmes of the festival live on its Youtube channel and Facebook page.