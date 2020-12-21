Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ with SD865 SoC, 65W fast-charging officially teased

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G octa-core processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The device will run on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 and will be backed by a 4500mAh battery that supports 65W fast-charging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzen | Updated: 21-12-2020 08:25 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 08:25 IST
Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ with SD865 SoC, 65W fast-charging officially teased

Oppo has started teasing the arrival of the Reno 5 Pro+ 5G smartphone (via @yabhishekhd), revealing its design and key specifications ahead of the December 24 launch.

As per the official teaser, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor, a vertically-aligned quad rear camera setup with a Sony IMX766 sensor and support for 65W fast-charging.

Last week, the phone was spotted on TENAA and Geekbench. As per the TENAA listing, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ will come with a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for instant biometric authentication.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G octa-core processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The device will run on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 and will be backed by a 4500mAh battery that supports 65W fast-charging.

The upcoming smartphone will feature a 32-megapixel selfie snapper housed in a punch-hole cutout and a quad-camera array at the back that includes a 50-megapixel main lens powered by a Sony IMX766 sensor. The main shooter will be assisted by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Further, according to the TENAA listing, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ will be offered in Silver and Black color options and two memory configurations- 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

People News Roundup: News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fastest goal in Serie A history as Milan beats Sassuolo 2-1

Rafael Leo scored the fastest goal in Serie A history, netting after just six seconds to set league leader AC Milan on the way to a 2-1 win at Sassuolo. Alexis Saelemaekers scored Milans other goal on Sunday as the Rossoneri remained a poin...

Indo-Japan Samwad Conference contributes to discourses on furthering global peace: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the 6th Indo-Japan Samwad Conference at 930 am on Monday. Ahead of the conference, Prime Minister Modi said that this forum has grown immensely over the years and it has contributed to discours...

Australia regulator chief Sims says Google and Facebook draft laws fair, critical for media future

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Chairman ACCC Rod Sims said proposed laws that will make Australia the first country in the world to force Google and Facebook to pay for news were fair and critical for the survival of the med...

Farmers' protest: Delhi Police issues traffic alert, closes Tikri, Dhansa borders

Amid the ongoing farmers protest at border areas of the national capital, Delhi Police has closed Tikri, Dhansa borders for traffic movement. Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any traffic movement. Jhatikara borders is open only for two-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020