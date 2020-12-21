Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ with SD865 SoC, 65W fast-charging officially teased

Oppo has started teasing the arrival of the Reno 5 Pro+ 5G smartphone (via @yabhishekhd), revealing its design and key specifications ahead of the December 24 launch.

As per the official teaser, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor, a vertically-aligned quad rear camera setup with a Sony IMX766 sensor and support for 65W fast-charging.

Last week, the phone was spotted on TENAA and Geekbench. As per the TENAA listing, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ will come with a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for instant biometric authentication.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G octa-core processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The device will run on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 and will be backed by a 4500mAh battery that supports 65W fast-charging.

The upcoming smartphone will feature a 32-megapixel selfie snapper housed in a punch-hole cutout and a quad-camera array at the back that includes a 50-megapixel main lens powered by a Sony IMX766 sensor. The main shooter will be assisted by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Further, according to the TENAA listing, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ will be offered in Silver and Black color options and two memory configurations- 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB.