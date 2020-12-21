Left Menu
Indian IT industry doing very well during pandemic: DG STPI

He also expressed hope that the deliberations of the e-Naga summit would lay the foundation for future policy planning not only for the region but for the entire country.Rai said, SPTI wants to ensure that the country capitalises on emerging technologies and its applications in various sectors of knowledge and economy while also creating an environment conducive for IT market.

21-12-2020
Director General of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) Omkar Rai on Monday said the Indian IT industry has been doing very well during the pandemic and the sector will witness significant advancements in the times to come. The IT industry has done great in such difficult times due to its strong foundations and adaptability to change, Rai said while addressing the virtual e-Naga Summit 2020 organised by the Information Technology and Communication department of the state government.

Mentioning that India has done great in terms of IT Hubs, he said, ''Nagalands aspiration to become the IT Hub of Southeast Asia is absolutely genuine and is commensurate with the ambition of the nation and SPTI.'' The STPI director general appreciated the state government's initiative in allotting space to start a STPI Centre here and a Network Centric Centre with well built incubator. He also expressed hope that the deliberations of the e-Naga summit would lay the foundation for future policy planning not only for the region but for the entire country.

Rai said, SPTI wants to ensure that the country capitalises on emerging technologies and its applications in various sectors of knowledge and economy while also creating an environment conducive for IT market. In his address, Nagaland Advisor for IT, Communication, Science and Technology Mmhonlumo Kikon asserted that the Nagaland government is very determined and committed to fulfil the vision of making the state the next IT Hub of Southeast Asia.

Principal secretary, Information Technology and Communication K D Vizo, in his introductory note said, ''We are aware that new technologies are emerging at a very fast pace and there is a need to balance ourselves so that while we adopt technology for promoting efficiency, accountability and transparency there is also a need to preserve and protect the core human values.'' The event organised virtually saw experts from Europe, Southeast Asia and the country speaking on a range of topics from Software Technology, e-governance, cyber security, consultancy among others..

