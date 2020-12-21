Left Menu
Adobe releases Apple Silicon version of Premiere Pro in beta

Adobe has released an Arm version of Premiere Pro for macOS, allowing owners of new Apple Silicon M1 Macs to run the video editing software natively.

21-12-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Adobe has released an Arm version of Premiere Pro for macOS, allowing owners of new Apple Silicon M1 Macs to run the video editing software natively. According to The Verge, the program is still very much in beta for now, however, and the Adobe post announcing its availability lists a host of known bugs and missing features. News of its release was spotted by The 8-Bit, and MacRumors added that Adobe's Premiere Rush and Audition have also been updated to run on the new machines.

Adobe said it's porting Premiere Pro's features over in phases, starting with its core editing functions and workflows, as well as popular codecs like H.264, HEVC, and ProRes. Third-party integrations will need to be updated by their respective developers to work on Apple Silicon. Adobe advises that users can run the current release version of Premiere Pro on M1 Macs using Rosetta 2 emulation while the Arm version is still in development, though some third-party integrations may not work in this mode.

As per The Verge, Premiere Pro joins other Adobe apps including Photoshop and Lightroom that have seen releases for Apple's new Arm-based Macs. (ANI)

