Smartphone maker Oppo on Tuesday said it has set up of its 5G innovation lab in India which is also the companys first 5G lab outside China. The company plans to set up three more functional labs dedicated to camera, power and battery, and performance, in order for innovation work at its Hyderabad research and development centreThis is Oppos first 5G lab overseas.

22-12-2020
Oppo sets up first 5G innovation lab in India
Image Credit: Pexels

Smartphone maker Oppo on Tuesday said it has set up of its 5G innovation lab in India which is also the company's first 5G lab outside China. The company plans to set up three more functional labs dedicated to camera, power and battery, and performance, in order for innovation work at its Hyderabad research and development centre

''This is Oppo's first 5G lab overseas. With this lab setup, while we work towards developing core technologies for the 5G era and strengthen the overall ecosystem, we also aim to support India in its 5G journey," Oppo India Vice President and Head for Research and Development Tasleem Arif said in a statement. The technologies developed at the lab will mark a global footprint while promising our vision to make India an innovation hub, he added

The new Oppo labs will focus on making the latest and the most advanced technologies for the world. The Indian team will also be leading innovations for other countries including Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Japan and Europe, Oppo said. As of September 2020, Oppo has submitted over 3,000 5G standard-related proposals to 3GPP, declared over 1,000 families of 5G standard patents to the France based technical standard body European Telecommunications Standards Institute.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

