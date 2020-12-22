Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Beyond' gambling, Macau turns to tech to establish China gateway

However, official data shows gaming revenue fell 80.5% year-on-year in November to 52,623 patacas ($6.6 billion). While Macau lacks the tech experience of nearby cities like Shenzhen or Hong Kong, the event, covering areas including life sciences, fintech and agritech, will help the government to understand which sectors it should support, Ho said.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 14:07 IST
'Beyond' gambling, Macau turns to tech to establish China gateway

Macau is betting on a new tech trade fair to help diversify its gambling-reliant economy and establish itself as a gateway to China as it recovers from coronavirus-related lockdowns.

The former Portuguese colony will next June host 'Beyond' a technology event loosely modelled on the CES trade show in Las Vegas, said Jason Ho, who is a member of China's top political consultative body and the son of Macau chief executive Ho Iat-Seng. Before COVID-19, more than 80% of tax revenues came from the gaming industry, which directly or indirectly employed about three-quarters of the territory's 600,000 population. However, official data shows gaming revenue fell 80.5% year-on-year in November to 52,623 patacas ($6.6 billion).

While Macau lacks the tech experience of nearby cities like Shenzhen or Hong Kong, the event, covering areas including life sciences, fintech and agritech, will help the government to understand which sectors it should support, Ho said. "Macau has very good infrastructure, with the entertainment and hotels suitable for doing an event," Ho said. "But we know our limitations and we need to partner up with different cities in the Greater Bay Area."

This is a central government-backed initiative to better integrate Guangdong province, Hong Kong, and Macau. Ho has spent months drumming up interest from Chinese companies including Tik-Tok parent, Bytedance, drone giant DJI and Sensetime, as well firms in Japan and South Korea.

The event would also showcase Macau's potential as an alternative to Hong Kong as a gateway to China, Ho said. Hong Kong has become more complex for tech companies to navigate, with a security law imposed earlier this year raising questions over data security.

"With what's happening around the world right now, we want it to be a neutral platform to gather and talk about technologies and not talk about politics," Ho said. The June date may be pushed back to October if the coronavirus is not under control by spring, he added. ($1 = 7.9780 patacas)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

3.75 cr ITRs filed for 2019-20 fiscal till Dec 21

As many as 3.75 crore taxpayers have already filed their Income Tax returns for Assessment Year 2020-21 fiscal year 2019-20 till December 21, the Income Tax department said on Tuesday. Do you know that 3.75 crore taxpayers have already file...

Maha: Bison strays into Pune suburb; rescue efforts on

A gaur Indian bison strayed into Bavdhan area of Maharashtras Pune city on Tuesday morning and efforts are underway to capture the animal, a forest official said. This is a second such incident after a gaur had similarly strayed into the pl...

Ideological differences should be set aside, development can’t wait: Modi at AMU centenary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said political and ideological differences should be set aside for the sake of national goals, asserting that politics can wait but development cannot. Addressing the centenary celebrations of Aligarh...

Baloch rights activist cry foul behind mysterious death of Karima Baloch in Canada

A prominent Baloch political activist has alleged foul play behind the mysterious death of Karima Baloch, a young Baloch activist in Canada, saying the Baloch leaders and activists need protection as they are on the target of Pakistans secr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020