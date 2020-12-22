Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian regulator delays decision on Google-Fitbit merger

The European Union regulators last week approved the deal after Google promised to restrict user data and ensure Android phones work with other wearable devices for at least 10 years.But the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said it was not prepared to accept a similar court-enforceable undertaking from the Silicon Valley tech giant.

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 22-12-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 15:56 IST
Australian regulator delays decision on Google-Fitbit merger
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australia's competition regulator on Tuesday delayed for three months its decision on Google's plan to buy fitness gadget maker Fitbit for $2.1 billion despite the European Union giving conditional approval to the deal. The European Union regulators last week approved the deal after Google promised to restrict user data and ensure Android phones work with other wearable devices for at least 10 years.

But the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said it was not prepared to accept a similar court-enforceable undertaking from the Silicon Valley tech giant. "We are not satisfied that a long term behavioral undertaking of this type in such a complex and dynamic industry could be effectively monitored and enforced in Australia," ACCC Chair Rod Sims said in a statement.

"The ACCC continues to have concerns that Google's acquisition of Fitbit may result in Fitbit's rivals, other than Apple, being squeezed out of the wearables market, as they are reliant on Google's Android system and other Google services to make their devices work effectively," he added. The ACCC would continue its investigation and set March 25 as its decision date, he said.

Google said in a statement it was disappointed at the delay but would continue to engage with the ACCC to answer the regulators' questions. Sims said his concerns about the deal were aligned with those of the U.S. Department of Justice than those of the European Union.

Australia wanted to see what the U.S. decided before making its own decision, Sims said. The EU decision was largely focused on Google's use of data, he said.

"We at the ACCC and the D.o.J have a very different theory of harm," Sims told Australian Broadcasting Corp. "We're concerned that if Google gets hold of Fitbit, that could mean, just like you've got a bit of a duopoly with apps, you'd have a duopoly with wearables, which in our view would significantly reduce competition," he added.

Human rights and consumer groups have called on authorities to block the deal over privacy and antitrust concerns.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UDF takes out march, holds dharna near Raj Bhavan in support of agitating farmers

The Congress-led United Democratic Front UDF opposition in Kerala on Tuesday took out a march to the Raj Bhavan to express solidarity with the thousands of farmers, who are agitating in Delhi demanding scrapping of the contentious farm law...

Papal Christmas, New Year moved indoors because of coronavirus

Pope Francis will read his Christmas message from inside the Vatican instead of from the outdoor central balcony of St. Peters Basilica because of new coronavirus restrictions in Italy, the Vatican said on Tuesday.In addition to the Christm...

MUFG achieves green certification for solar farm in India

MUFG Bank on Tuesday said that it has acted as sole green structuring advisor for a USD 333 million financing deal for SoftBanks latest and largest solar project in India. This marks the first green certification of a solar project loan for...

No religious discrimination in development, nobody to be left behind: PM at AMU centenary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said ideological and political differences should be set aside for the sake of development and assured that nobody will be left behind in the path to progress because of their religion. Politics can w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020