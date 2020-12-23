U.S. sues Walmart for alleged role in fueling opioid crisis- WSJ

The U.S. Justice Department sued Walmart Inc, accusing the retailer of fueling the opioid crisis in the country and ignoring warning signs from its pharmacists, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-sues-walmart-alleging-role-in-fueling-opioid-crisis-11608661856?mod=breakingnews on Tuesday.

The company was not immediately available for a comment. Walmart's stock was down 1.8% on the news.

