Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G listed on JD.com ahead of official launch

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G, the upcoming top-tier model in the newly-launched Reno 5 series, has been listed on the Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com ahead of the official launch which is scheduled for December 24 (via @TechnoAnkit1).

The online listing shows that the device will be offered in two memory configurations- 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB and two color options- Blue and Black. Apart from this, the listing also reveals the key specifications of the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G. These include- Snapdragon 865 chipset,65W fast-charging and a vertically-aligned quad rear camera setup with a Sony IMX766 sensor.

Further, the TENAA listing has earlier confirmed that the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G will feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

As already confirmed in the official teaser and JD listing, the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phone will run on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 and is said to be fuelled by a 4500mAh battery that supports 65W fast-charging.

In the camera department, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G will feature a 32-megapixel selfie snapper housed in a punch-hole cutout while the quad-camera array at the back is said to feature a 50-megapixel main lens powered by the Sony IMX766 sensor. The main shooter will be assisted by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens.