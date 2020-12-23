SPARK 6 Go: TECNO Affirms Leadership in Sub-10k Market With Its Most Affordable 4GB Device

New Delhi, Delhi, India: Business Wire India • SPARK 6 Go will be Available on Flipkart (https://rb.gy/checcx) starting on 25th Dec, 12 noon onwards o Consumers can buy the new SPARK 6 Go at just INR 8499 (limited stock festive offer) o After this limited offer the SPARK 6 Go will be priced at INR 8699 only • SPARK 6 Go will also be available across PAN India offline retail outlets starting 7th Jan'2021 TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand, today announced the launch of TECNO SPARK 6 Go its first most affordable 4GB + 64GB storage smartphone in India from its popular SPARK series. Bolstered by the success of SPARK series and with Christmas spirit just around the corner, brand TECNO is once again ramping up the overall smartphone experience for the fast-paced digital natives who are looking for top-notch specs at an affordable price. In line with all the traits of the SPARK series which reinforced TECNO's popularity among the Indian consumers, the new TECNO SPARK 6 Go features a 6.52'' HD+ Dot-Notch display, massive 5000 mAh battery and is equipped with a 13MP Dual rear camera with Dual Flashlight, to capture crisp and clear photos even in low light. It also boasts of an 8 MP AI selfie camera with a micro slit front flash.

Mr. ArijeetTalapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India said, "TECNO saw unprecedented growth in 2020 riding on the success of SPARK series in the 6 - 10k segment that has received an outstanding response from Indian consumers. The SPARK 6 Go is yet another compelling product from the SPARK stable that seeks to extend TECNO's lead in the sub10k market with its strong play in the storage department at an unmatched price point. This new smartphone will further the company's intent of addressing consumer need for faster processing and multitasking experience in the budget segment." SPARK 6 Go available in 3 exciting color variants available in - Ice Jadeite Mystery White Aqua Blue. Key USP's • BIGGER Memory for Fast & seamless performance The SPARK 6 Go hosts a 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, expandable up to 512 GB at an unmatched price point. The smartphone comes fully equipped to offer a smoother multitasking experience, with a lot of storage for Apps, Music, and Videos and the capability to enable much faster switching between apps.

• BIG Powerful long lasting battery The SPARK 6 Go houses a BIG 5000 mAh battery for heavy smartphone usage. Providing a seamless, standby time of upto 40 days, Calling time of 54 hours, web browsing of 15 hours, video playback of 22 hours, game playing of 16 hours and music playback for 146 hours. • Powerful Cameras for the perfect photography experience The SPARK 6 Go boasts of a 13 MP + Al Lens camera setup. The primary camera has an aperture of 1.8 and captures clear images at a 4x zoom. It is also equipped with a dual flashlight, enabling one to capture bright images even in low light. The AI Auto Scene Detection Mode, Background Bokeh Mode, AI sticker and AI Beauty Mode, altogether enhance the smartphone photography experience.

On the front the SPARK 6 Go sports a stylish 8 MP AI selfie camera with a micro slit front flash. • BIG 6.52 Dot-notch HD Display for an immersive viewing experience The SPARK 6 Go boasts of a BIG 6.52" Notch HD+Display complemented with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 1600x720 resolution provides for an immersive video watching experience. The 89.7% screen to body ratio and 480 nits brightness, adds to the seamless entertainment viewing experience.

• Quick and Smart Fingerprint Sensor for added security The SPARK 6 Go is armed with a Smart Fingerprint Sensor and Face Unlock. While the Smart Fingerprint Sensor enables one to record Calls, capture photos, dismiss alarms and a 0.2 Sec Fast Unlock. The Face Unlock prevents the phone to get unlocked with eyes closed and also provides a screen fill in light. About TECNO Mobile TECNO Mobile is a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. Upholding the brand essence of "Expect More", TECNO is committed to giving the masses access to latest technology at accessible prices, allowing the consumers to reach beyond their current limitations and uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations across a product portfolio. TECNO is a major global player with presence in around 60 emerging markets across the world. It is also the global Official Tablet and Handset Partner of Manchester City Football Club. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com; https://tecno-mobile.in/home/#/ To View the Image Click on the Link Below: SPARK 6 Go_Flipkart Sale To View the Specification Sheet Click on the Link Below: TECNO SPARK 6 Go - Specs Sheet