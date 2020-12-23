December security patch rolling out to OnePlus Nord N10 5G

OnePlus is rolling out a new software update for the Nord N10 5G users in Europe and North America. The latest over-the-air (OTA) update includes the December 2020 security patch along with a couple of improvements.

The OxygenOS 10.5.8 update for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G comes with version number 10.5.8.BE89BA in Europe and 10.5.8.BE86AA​ in North America. As usual, the OTA is incremental in nature which means a small percentage of users will receive it now, with a broader rollout to take place in a few days if there are no critical bugs.

Here's the full changelog for the OxygenOS 10.5.8 update for OnePlus Nord N10:

System

Optimized power consumption of the system

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.12

Updated GMS package to 2020.09

Improved system stability

Camera

Improved the shooting experience with the camera

Network

Improved connection stability of the mobile network to improve the experience

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G was launched alongside the Nord N100 in late October and it boasts a 6.49-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G octa-core processor and is backed by a 4,300 mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T fast charging.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is equipped with a 16MP selfie camera and a quad-camera setup at the back- 64MP main camera with f/1.79 and EIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree FOV, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP monochrome lens.

It is offered with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS2.1 storage.