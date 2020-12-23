Left Menu
Development News Edition

December security patch rolling out to OnePlus Nord N10 5G

The OxygenOS 10.5.8 update for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G comes with version number 10.5.8.BE89BA in Europe and 10.5.8.BE86AA​ in North America. As usual, the OTA is incremental in nature which means a small percentage of users will receive it now, with a broader rollout to take place in a few days if there are no critical bugs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 23-12-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 12:53 IST
December security patch rolling out to OnePlus Nord N10 5G
OnePlus Nord N10 5G.

OnePlus is rolling out a new software update for the Nord N10 5G users in Europe and North America. The latest over-the-air (OTA) update includes the December 2020 security patch along with a couple of improvements.

The OxygenOS 10.5.8 update for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G comes with version number 10.5.8.BE89BA in Europe and 10.5.8.BE86AA​ in North America. As usual, the OTA is incremental in nature which means a small percentage of users will receive it now, with a broader rollout to take place in a few days if there are no critical bugs.

Here's the full changelog for the OxygenOS 10.5.8 update for OnePlus Nord N10:

System

  • Optimized power consumption of the system
  • Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.12
  • Updated GMS package to 2020.09
  • Improved system stability

Camera

  • Improved the shooting experience with the camera

Network

  • Improved connection stability of the mobile network to improve the experience

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G was launched alongside the Nord N100 in late October and it boasts a 6.49-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G octa-core processor and is backed by a 4,300 mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T fast charging.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is equipped with a 16MP selfie camera and a quad-camera setup at the back- 64MP main camera with f/1.79 and EIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree FOV, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP monochrome lens.

It is offered with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS2.1 storage.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers 'spine' of country, but govt ignoring their woes: Raut

Terming farmers as the countrys spine, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said it is unfortunate that the central government is ignoring the plight of peasants. Talking to reporters here on the occasion of the National Farmers Day, Raut,...

Soybean futures rise on fresh bets

Soybean prices on Wednesday went up by Rs 48 to Rs 4,446 per quintal in futures market as traders created fresh positions tracking positive spot demandOn the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for January delivery rose by ...

Malayalam poet-activist Sugathakumari dies of COVID-19

Malayalam poet and environmental activist Sugathakumari passed away here on Wednesday while undergoing treatment for COVID-19. The 86-year-old was undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.Ke...

Piaggio India launches Aprilia SXR 160 at Rs 1.26 lakh

Piaggio India on Wednesday launched its premium scooter Aprilia SXR 160 priced at Rs 1.26 lakh ex-showroom Pune. The model can be booked for an initial amount of Rs 5,000 across all dealerships in India and online on apriliaindia.com, the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020