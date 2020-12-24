Left Menu
Wellness is the New Luxury: T&T Group's Eutopia to be the First Ever Urban Therapeutic Housing Project in India

NOIDA, India, Dec. 24, 2020 PRNewswire -- It was not long ago when digital housing developer TT Group ushered in the era of digital living in the Indian housing industry with its first project, T-Homes.

It was not long ago when digital housing developer T&T Group ushered in the era of digital living in the Indian housing industry with its first project, T-Homes. Now, with Eutopia, the group is on its way to establishing a string of firsts in the housing industry of India as it will be the first Urban Therapeutic Housing project in the country. Centered on the idea of catering to the total well-being of its residents, the project is aimed at addressing the growing health concerns among most urban-dwellers, especially those residing in the vicinity of areas like the National Capital Region. Most importantly, ''the project was conceptualized'', said Ankush Tyagi, CEO, T&T Group, ''keeping in mind the stressed and weary lifestyle that a vast majority of people have in major urban centers like Delhi or Ghaziabad[…] owing to the inevitable physical or mental exertion brought about by certain occupations.'' To counterbalance such a lifestyle, Eutopia will offer a multitude of high-end amenities and wellness-oriented facilities, some of which have never been witnessed in any other group housing project in the country before, T&T claims. The most interesting highlights of Eutopia's Therapeutic Living will be Ayurvedic Panchakarma (a combination of five different therapies, such as emesis therapy, purgation, and oil enema), Mud therapy, Hydrotherapy, and Aromatherapy, among others - all within the comfort of one's residential space. However, the therapeutic and curative facilities will not be the only highlights of the project. In pursuing a rounded approach towards Therapeutic Living, however, the group planned to work on all aspects of living that directly or indirectly impact upon human health-physical or mental, which is why the project will offer Artificial Intelligence (or A.I.)-enabled apartments for a convenient, hassle-free living; unreserved living space meant for privacy and solitude; more than 1,000 plants on the premises containing immunity-boosting phytoncides and invigorating aroma; underground parking spaces to ensure zero traffic on the ground and a serene, noise-free atmosphere; and out-of-doors pollution control units to keep the air around the place clean and unpolluted.

While T&T has so far positioned it within the ambit of health and total wellbeing, Eutopia is in essence a luxury project - one that is quite likely to give luxury housing a new meaning in a time when wellness is emerging as the most sought-after luxury. About T&T Group T&T group contemplates to change the landscape of the homes to usher India into the futuristic era. It has already started with the T homes, and the next project will strive to better that on several fronts. It will leverage the win-win combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) and propel the living experience to a whole new level.

