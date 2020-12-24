Left Menu
EduTech Startup DeepLearn Solutions Launches SprintUPSC for IAS Aspirants

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-12-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 11:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh, India(NewsVoir)DeepLearn Solutions, an online EduTech startup based in Chandigarh, launched their first product SprintUPSC - India's first fully bilingual (Hindi/English), independent and unbiased practice platform for UPSC-IAS aspirants. Going under a banner-quote of "Study Anywhere, Practice on SprintUPSC" at its Beta launch, it garnered over 20,000 downloads within the first month, encouraging aspirants to study from wherever they currently do but practice on this uniquely handcrafted platform, offering introductory discounts and free upgrades to deserving economically weaker section candidates. Backed by a very strong advisory board that includes numerous Civil Services Rank holders and other industry experts, it was founded by three PEC alumni Simranjit Singh, ArshdeepBahga and Amit Sareen in 2019. This bootstrap start-up recently turned to a full-fledged firm on receiving funding from various investors to expand their outreach pan India. Available on Android, iOS, and Windows, SprintUPSC stands out in its approach letting users create custom practice tests by selecting subject/s, book/s-chapter/s, topic/s, test length and difficulty level. Offering the most detailed solutions and explanations, SprintUPSC tags each and every question to a particular book-chapter/news-link, making the data verifiable. The platform offers features such as hyper-personalisation, gamification of learning, advanced analytics, collaboration and community learning. The underlying technology platform code-named DeepLearn Sprint X.0 has been developed using state-of-the-art technologies including Cloud Computing, AI, Big Data Analytics and Blockchain that makes it highly scalable, available, reliable, flexible and secure. The actionable insights available to every user are a delight, helping them understand where they stand with their UPSC Prelims preparation subject-wise, as well as with the overall performance and accuracy. One of the most used features on the platform is the "Ask Your Doubts" search option. The users can simply type in their queries and not only get AI-based summary of the key concepts and related doubt resolutions from a huge database of 13000+ questions but also receive detailed one-on-one replies from a dedicated subject-matter-expert content team. More and more questions are being added on a regular basis, including the most sought-after month-wise Current Affairs. The platform makes preparation interesting through Daily Tests, Discussion Forum, rewards system with cashbacks and reward points/SprintCoins, referral system, Leaderboard giving All India Rank of the top 250 users, toggle button to switch your language, and much more. Additionally, there is a seamless ticketing system in place for the users to get their issues/doubts resolved by a dedicated Support Team. SprintUPSC has also been quite active on social media platforms like Instagram/Facebook/Twitter, gaining a steady fan-following by presenting inspirational posts, encouraging aspirants to keep doing their best. Their recent motivational Anthem Rap song released on the YouTube Channel – SprintUPSC, along with many other helpful videos providing info to the UPSC aspirants in a fun way are instant hits. So, if you're preparing for the UPSC exam, SprintUPSC leaves no stone unturned to help you practice better and optimise your performance. For more information, please visit: www.sprintupsc.com. Image: DeepLearn Solutions - SprintUPSC PWRPWR

