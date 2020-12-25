Xiaomi Mi 11 to feature quad-curved screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 7

Xiaomi's upcoming flagship, the Mi 11, will feature a quad-curved screen which may also be the most expensive screen in the industry, the company revealed in a post on Friday.

On the Chinese social networking site Weibo, Xiaomi said that the upcoming Mi 11 series will also be using the latest Corning Gorilla Glass 7.

Image Credit: Twitter (@stufflistings)

Recently, Xiaomi also revealed that the Mi 11 series will come with computational photography technology that leverages various digital imaging techniques for enhanced photography. According to Wikipedia, the technology uses digital computation instead of optical processes to deliver high-quality images.

The Xiaomi Mi 11, the successor to the Mi 10, is the world's first smartphone to be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC. It will be launched on December 28 in China.

The upcoming flagship series is said to comprise two models- the Mi 11 and the Mi 11 Pro - although, there are rumors that there is a mini version too- the Mi 11 Mini. The pricing details of the upcoming series have also been leaked and it is tipped to be offered in three memory variants- 8GB + 128GB base model priced at CNY4,500 (approx. Rs 50,700), the 8GB+256GB storage variant priced at CNY4,800 (approx. Rs 54,100) and the 12GB+256GB memory variant priced at CNY5,200 (approx. Rs 58,600).

The series is said to be offered in Blue, Black, White and Purple color options.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Specifications (Expected)

As per the latest leaks, the Xiaomi Mi 11 is said to come with a 6.67-inch QHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a left-aligned single punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

As already confirmed, the Mi 11 will adopt the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset featuring the 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine, the 3rd generation Snapdragon Elite Gaming and the 3rd generation Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System. The processor is said to be paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Image Credit: Twitter (@BenGeskin)

The triple camera setup at the back is said to comprise a 108MP main shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. The phone will be fuelled by a 4,800mAh battery with 50W wired fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging support.

Furthermore, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is said to come with a 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED display, 48MP triple camera setup, a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging and 80W wireless charging.