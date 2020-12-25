Left Menu
Development News Edition

Xiaomi Mi 11 to feature quad-curved screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 7

Recently, Xiaomi also revealed that the Mi 11 series will come with computational photography technology that leverages various digital imaging techniques for enhanced photography. According to Wikipedia, the technology uses digital computation instead of optical processes to deliver high-quality images.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 25-12-2020 09:29 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 09:29 IST
Xiaomi Mi 11 to feature quad-curved screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 7
Image Credit: Twitter (@BenGeskin)

Xiaomi's upcoming flagship, the Mi 11, will feature a quad-curved screen which may also be the most expensive screen in the industry, the company revealed in a post on Friday.

On the Chinese social networking site Weibo, Xiaomi said that the upcoming Mi 11 series will also be using the latest Corning Gorilla Glass 7.

Image Credit: Twitter (@stufflistings)

Recently, Xiaomi also revealed that the Mi 11 series will come with computational photography technology that leverages various digital imaging techniques for enhanced photography. According to Wikipedia, the technology uses digital computation instead of optical processes to deliver high-quality images.

The Xiaomi Mi 11, the successor to the Mi 10, is the world's first smartphone to be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC. It will be launched on December 28 in China.

The upcoming flagship series is said to comprise two models- the Mi 11 and the Mi 11 Pro - although, there are rumors that there is a mini version too- the Mi 11 Mini. The pricing details of the upcoming series have also been leaked and it is tipped to be offered in three memory variants- 8GB + 128GB base model priced at CNY4,500 (approx. Rs 50,700), the 8GB+256GB storage variant priced at CNY4,800 (approx. Rs 54,100) and the 12GB+256GB memory variant priced at CNY5,200 (approx. Rs 58,600).

The series is said to be offered in Blue, Black, White and Purple color options.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Specifications (Expected)

As per the latest leaks, the Xiaomi Mi 11 is said to come with a 6.67-inch QHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a left-aligned single punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

As already confirmed, the Mi 11 will adopt the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset featuring the 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine, the 3rd generation Snapdragon Elite Gaming and the 3rd generation Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System. The processor is said to be paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Image Credit: Twitter (@BenGeskin)

The triple camera setup at the back is said to comprise a 108MP main shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. The phone will be fuelled by a 4,800mAh battery with 50W wired fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging support.

Furthermore, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is said to come with a 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED display, 48MP triple camera setup, a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging and 80W wireless charging.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'S.W.A.T' actor Shemar Moore tests COVID-19 positive

Actor Shemar Moore, star of CBS crime drama S.W.A.T, has tested positive for COVID-19The 50-year-old actor took to Intagram on Friday to share details about his coronavirus diagnosis. I thought I had food poisoning chills and aches all day ...

Young Champions of the Earth: mapping clean water in China

Xiaoyuan Ren has been recognized as a United Nations Environment Programmes Young Champion of the Earth for 2020., by UNEPXiaoyuan Ren has developed MyH2O, a data platform that provides information about the quality of groundwater in v...

President, Vice-Prez, PM pay rich tribute to Vajpayee on birth anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the dignitaries who paid rich tribute to former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. President ...

COVID-19: Recoveries cross 97 lakh, caseload rises to 1,01,46,845

Indias COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,01,46,845 with 23,067 new infections being reported in a day, while recoveries have crossed the 97-lakh mark, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Friday. The death toll increased to 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020