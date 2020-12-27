Left Menu
Samsung Galaxy A72 4G India launch imminent as it gets BIS certification

Earlier this week, a Samsung device with the same model number was spotted on Geekbench, suggesting that the Galaxy A72 4G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset and the processor will be coupled with 8GB of RAM. As per the Geekbench listing, the device will run on Android 11.

Updated: 27-12-2020 08:01 IST
Image Credit: Voice / OnLeaks

The Samsung Galaxy A72 4G variant has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, hinting that it will be launched in India soon.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) spotted the Galaxy A72 4G on the BIS website and it has been listed with model number SM-A725F/DS.

Reports in the recent past have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy A72 will be launched in both 4G and 5G variants. The 5G version is tipped to carry model number SM-A726B.

Both the models are tipped to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole at the center for the selfie camera and at the back, there is a rectangular quad-camera module comprising a 64-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor.

The Galaxy A72 is said to feature a USB Type-C charging port as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G India launch imminent as it gets BIS certification

