Realme Narzo 10a receiving November 2020 security patch

Realme has rolled out a new software update for the Narzo 10a that bumps up the phone's security patch level to November 2020 and brings a couple of new features too.

The latest over-the-air (OTA) update for the Narzo 10a is arriving with version number RMX2020_11.A.55 and, as always, it is being rolled out in stages to ensure stability. The update will have a broader rollout in a few days after if there are no critical bugs, the company said in a post on the Realme Community.

Here's the full changelog for the Narzo 10a December 2020 update:

Security

Updated Android security patch: Nov 2020

Settings

Added short-press the power button to turn off the flashlight feature while screen-of

Bluetooth

Added a new icon for phone calls with Bluetooth earphone

Camera

Optimized the image quality in some scenarios

If you haven't received the update notification yet, check for it manually by heading over to the phone's Settings > System > Software Update. If it's available tap the 'Download Now' button.

Key highlights of the Realme Narzo 10a include a 6.5-inch display, MediaTek Helio G70 processor, 12-megapixel AI triple camera and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone carries a price tag of Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 for the 3GB+32GB model and 4GB+64GB memory variant, respectively.