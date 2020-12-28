Realme Narzo 10a receiving November 2020 security patch

Realme Narzo 10a receiving November 2020 security patchDevdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 07:19 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 07:19 IST
Realme has rolled out a new software update for the Narzo 10a that bumps up the phone's security patch level to November 2020 and brings a couple of new features too.
The latest over-the-air (OTA) update for the Narzo 10a is arriving with version number RMX2020_11.A.55 and, as always, it is being rolled out in stages to ensure stability. The update will have a broader rollout in a few days after if there are no critical bugs, the company said in a post on the Realme Community.
Here's the full changelog for the Narzo 10a December 2020 update:
Security
- Updated Android security patch: Nov 2020
Settings
- Added short-press the power button to turn off the flashlight feature while screen-of
Bluetooth
- Added a new icon for phone calls with Bluetooth earphone
Camera
- Optimized the image quality in some scenarios
If you haven't received the update notification yet, check for it manually by heading over to the phone's Settings > System > Software Update. If it's available tap the 'Download Now' button.
Key highlights of the Realme Narzo 10a include a 6.5-inch display, MediaTek Helio G70 processor, 12-megapixel AI triple camera and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone carries a price tag of Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 for the 3GB+32GB model and 4GB+64GB memory variant, respectively.