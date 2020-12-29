Left Menu
Development News Edition

Realme RMX3092 with Dimensity 720 5G chipset appears on Geekbench

Earlier this month, the Realme RMX3092 was spotted on the 3C certification website with 65W fast charging and 5G support. Recently, the device was also listed on the Indian BIS certification website, suggesting that the device will be launching in India soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 17:12 IST
Realme RMX3092 with Dimensity 720 5G chipset appears on Geekbench
Representaive image

Realme RMX3092 has appeared on the Geekbench database with key specifications. The listing which was spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma shows that the device will come with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G chipset along with 8GB of RAM and Android 10.

The model number was earlier tipped to be associated with the Realme X60 Pro but now it is said to belong to the Realme 8 series.

The MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset is based on the 7nm process technology and it packs an Arm Mali G57 class GPU, LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2. It is integrated with the most power-efficient 5G modem in its class to provide a premium experience at 5G speeds for mid-tier smartphones. The chipset supports 90Hz high frame-rate displays and up to 64MP or 20+16MP dual cameras.

Earlier this month, the Realme RMX3092 was spotted on the 3C certification website with 65W fast charging and 5G support. Recently, the device was also listed on the Indian BIS certification website, suggesting that the device will be launching in India soon.

The Realme RMX3092 is expected to be launched in early 2021.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Scientists quell concerns on new COVID-19 variant, say staying cautious sufficient

Standard defense mechanisms such as masks, sanitisation and physical distancing will work to contain the coronavirus strain detected in six people who came from the UK, scientists said on Tuesday, giving assurance that the mutant is not cli...

Rajini does a U-turn; scraps political plunge plans citing health reasons

Making a U-turn, superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday announced he will not enter politics in view of his frail health, putting an end to his long-nurtured plans and describing his recent hospitalisation as a Gods warning. Only I know the pain ...

Tagore's Bengal would not allow hate politics to overpower secularism: Mamata

Iterating that the BJP is a party of outsiders, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that the land of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore would never allow hate politics to triumph over secularism. Banerjee, during ...

MP: 5 hurt in stone pelting on vehicle rally on Ram temple

At least five persons were injured when miscreants pelted stones on a vehicle rally taken out near here on Tuesday to raise awareness on the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, officials said. Indore collector Manish Singh said five pers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020