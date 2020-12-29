Realme RMX3092 with Dimensity 720 5G chipset appears on Geekbench

Realme RMX3092 has appeared on the Geekbench database with key specifications. The listing which was spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma shows that the device will come with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G chipset along with 8GB of RAM and Android 10.

The model number was earlier tipped to be associated with the Realme X60 Pro but now it is said to belong to the Realme 8 series.

Given the processor, this is unlikely to belong to the X60 series and is most likely to belong to the Realme 8 series, thereby hinting at the arrival of 5G in the Realme number series.#Realme https://t.co/cK3Ii79zNl — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) December 29, 2020

The MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset is based on the 7nm process technology and it packs an Arm Mali G57 class GPU, LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2. It is integrated with the most power-efficient 5G modem in its class to provide a premium experience at 5G speeds for mid-tier smartphones. The chipset supports 90Hz high frame-rate displays and up to 64MP or 20+16MP dual cameras.

Earlier this month, the Realme RMX3092 was spotted on the 3C certification website with 65W fast charging and 5G support. Recently, the device was also listed on the Indian BIS certification website, suggesting that the device will be launching in India soon.

Realme RMX3092 (expected to be the Realme X60 Pro) with 65W fast charging, has now been listed on the Indian BIS certification website.#Realme #RealmeX60 #RealmeX60Pro pic.twitter.com/WGFMKmL31M — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) December 15, 2020

The Realme RMX3092 is expected to be launched in early 2021.