KAGAAY Announces India's First Gamified Online Real Estate Property Flash Sale

Flash Sale for ready-for-possession properties in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi NCR and Telangana states to happen in January 2021 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: KAGAAY - India’s first Gamified Realty Sales Enablement mobile app, is all set to launch India’s very first Property Flash Sale. The sale will commence in January 2021 on the KAGAAY mobile app.It is expected that more than 10k inventory across four states will participate in the sale. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for home buyers to cash in on some unbelievable offers in real estate and get their dream home at the best price ever. Announcing the sale Ms. Swapna More, Co-Founder KAGAAY said that, “The pandemic has dealt a major shock to the sector and the sale of residential units plummeted in 2020. At such a time, we believe KAGAAY’s Flash Sale is a ray of hope for developers as well as buyers. Our main aim for hosting this sale is to boost the real estate market by creating a demand among customers, who will benefit from exclusive deals offered by developers. This is a unique initiative where we bring in KAGAAY’s deep expertise in real estate marketing and technology to create a platform which will benefit buyers immensely and bring transparency in the property buying process.” KAGAAY is an ISO 9000: 2015 and a RERA certified company, it is also registered with Start-up India. The app is ready to download for iOS and Android users and has already received a Google Play rating of 4.8. On registration and link sharing, it also offers redeemable reward coins to the newly registered users. The prospective buyers can also take part in a small survey to self-evaluate their home buying choices. The information provided by the prospective buyers in the survey will also help KAGAAY in understanding the psychodynamics of home buyers, their preferences, likes/dislikes etc. using which KAGAAY will be able to provide better home buying choices to the buyers.

The App has been designed and developed with two major perspectives in mind: • Fast track asset liquidation enablement for realtors and bankers • Right price asset advantage for investors and buyers. Talking about the App Mr. Tushar Desai, CTO, said that, “Year 2021 will be of 'Innovate or Perish’. KAGAAY is our attempt to bring digital revolution in Real Estate Sales Process. Through its unique AI ML-enabled approach, KAGAAY will be able to find financial and social exhaust of the buyers in advance. KAGAAY’s buyers and properties matchmaking algorithms are based on 2 decades of real estate sale transactions data available with the founders. Whether you are a tech-savvy or new to technology, the app caters to all types of home buyers. The smart, beautiful and powerful app will enable billions of users across the globe to get all the important information about the property they wish to buy and at the same time provide them “right” price advantage. KAGAAY’s power is, 'Zero Manual Intervention'. KĀGAAY Flash sale event will be conducted completely in an automated way.” KAGAAY has already met with resounding success in a similar endeavour last year. In 2019, KĀGAAY had launched its first draw for a Mumbai based realtor Commander Estate Developers LLP, which had seen a total number of 196 number of properties worth Rs 49 Cr being booked. Despite the pandemic leading to halting the property registrations quite early, the realtor had still managed to complete registrations of sale agreement of 80 properties through first draw of lots, generating a total business of 15.16 Cr in this challenging period for real estate.

While KĀGAAY had collected registration fees of 3.22 Lacs INR through 521 number of registrations, the EMD (Earnest Money Deposit) collected in that first draw was 21L INR through 421 number of applications. About KAGAAY KAGAAY is India’s first technology-driven gamified realty sales enablement platform with an agenda of benefitting the two P’s – People and Property. KAGAAY is a sales enablement platform that ditches the discovery approach and is designed to pull in sales by reaching out to the in-market audience. With 300 years of combined team experience in real estate, KAGAAY is well-versed with sales enablement. Boost up your property’s sales graph by roping into our gamified prop-tech platform.

For any further query – Contact our Call Centre at (+91) 22 49434325 To View the Image Click on the Link Below: KAGAAY Flash Sale PWR PWR.