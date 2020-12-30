Left Menu
U.S. State Department approves $4.2 bln in potential arms sales to Kuwait -Pentagon

If the deal comes to fruition it could have a value of $4 billion for the helicopters and $200 million towards spare parts and training for their upgraded Patriot missile defense systems, the Pentagon said in a statement. The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Tuesday. The Pentagon said the weapons makers associated with the sales were Boeing Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, General Electric and Raytheon Technologies.

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2020 02:39 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 02:39 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale to Kuwait of Apache helicopters and spare parts for the Patriot missile system in two separate deals that could have a value of $4.2 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

Kuwait's government had asked to buy eight AH-64E Apache Longbow Attack Helicopters and the upgrade of 16 of their current AH-64D Apache Longbow Attack Helicopters to the AH-64E configuration, the Pentagon said.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Tuesday. Despite the approval, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded. The Pentagon said the weapons makers associated with the sales were Boeing Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, General Electric and Raytheon Technologies.

