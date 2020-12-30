Realme X7 series India launch teased: Details Inside!

The Realme X7 series launch in India seems to be drawing closer as the company has officially started teasing the arrival of the flagship series. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to ask Realme fans that who is excited about the Realme X7 series.

Who is excited for #realmeX7Series? — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) December 30, 2020

The series comprising Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro made its debut in China back in September 2020 and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 5G chipsets.

Last month, Madhav Sheth confirmed that the Realme X7 series will be arriving in India in 2021 and last week, the Realme X7 Pro was also spotted on the Realme India support page, hinting at its imminent launch in the country.

Realme X7 Specifications

The Realme X7 has a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2,400 x 1,080-pixels resolution and a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U octa-core processor paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

The device houses a 32-megapixel selfie shooter and a quad-camera system comprising a 64-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 119-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel B&W portrait lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Realme X7 is equipped with a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Realme X7 Pro Specifications

The Realme X7 Pro has a bigger 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is equipped with Dimensity 1000+ processor coupled with the Mali-G77 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage with Turbo Write.

As for the cameras, the Realme X7 Pro houses a 64-megapixel main shooter powered by a Sony IMX686 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel retro portrait lens with 88.8-degree FOV and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel snapper on the front.

The device packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 65W fast-charging.