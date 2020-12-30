Garmin launches a new GPS smartwatch with up to 8 days of battery life

Garmin has launched a new GPS smartwatch- Vivoactive 3 Element - in India that features a circular dial and lasts up to 8 days on a single charge. The watch is priced at Rs 15,990 and is available for purchase via Amazon, Garmin's online store and Tata CLiQ.

The Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element features a chemically strengthened glass with a 1.2-inch Garmin Chroma Display with 240 x 240 pixels resolution and multiple watch faces. Users can personalize their watch with thousands of free watch faces, apps and widgets from the Connect IQ store.

For fitness and wellness tracking, the smartwatch supports wrist-based heart rate monitoring, all-day stress tracking, sleep monitoring, and activity tracking. It comes with more than 10 pre-loaded indoor sports including yoga, running and more. Users can create their own custom running, cycling, cardio workouts, and download them to their watch to keep track of the exercises.

The Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element's battery is claimed to last up to 8 days in smartwatch mode and up to 13 hours in GPS mode. Other watch functions include smart notifications for social media updates, emails and text messages, Find my phone, remote music controls, Alarm clock, Timer, Stopwatch and Live Tracking, among others.

The Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element has a water-resistance rating of 5 ATM and measures 45 x 45 x 25mm, It weighs 43 grams.