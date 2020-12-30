Left Menu
Development News Edition

Garmin launches a new GPS smartwatch with up to 8 days of battery life

The Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element features a chemically strengthened glass with a 1.2-inch Garmin Chroma Display with 240 x 240 pixels resolution and multiple watch faces. Users can personalize their watch with thousands of free watch faces, apps and widgets from the Connect IQ store.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 17:47 IST
Garmin launches a new GPS smartwatch with up to 8 days of battery life

Garmin has launched a new GPS smartwatch- Vivoactive 3 Element - in India that features a circular dial and lasts up to 8 days on a single charge. The watch is priced at Rs 15,990 and is available for purchase via Amazon, Garmin's online store and Tata CLiQ.

The Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element features a chemically strengthened glass with a 1.2-inch Garmin Chroma Display with 240 x 240 pixels resolution and multiple watch faces. Users can personalize their watch with thousands of free watch faces, apps and widgets from the Connect IQ store.

For fitness and wellness tracking, the smartwatch supports wrist-based heart rate monitoring, all-day stress tracking, sleep monitoring, and activity tracking. It comes with more than 10 pre-loaded indoor sports including yoga, running and more. Users can create their own custom running, cycling, cardio workouts, and download them to their watch to keep track of the exercises.

The Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element's battery is claimed to last up to 8 days in smartwatch mode and up to 13 hours in GPS mode. Other watch functions include smart notifications for social media updates, emails and text messages, Find my phone, remote music controls, Alarm clock, Timer, Stopwatch and Live Tracking, among others.

The Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element has a water-resistance rating of 5 ATM and measures 45 x 45 x 25mm, It weighs 43 grams.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Import monitoring system being developed for several sectors: Commerce Ministry

The commerce ministry on Wednesday said an import monitoring system is being developed for several sectors, including aluminium, copper, footwear, furniture, sports goods, and gym equipment. The system would help gather advanced information...

Haryana Police to establish Regional Cyber Crime Coordination Centre

In order to comprehensively deal with various kinds of cybercrimes, Haryana Police on Wednesday announced that it is in the process of establishing a Regional Cyber Crime Coordination Centre R4C in the state. Director General of Police DGP,...

EU seeks to rebalance China ties with investment agreement

The European Union and China agreed on Wednesday to an investment deal that will give European companies greater access to Chinese markets and help redress what Europe sees as unbalanced economic ties.The agreement has been nearly seven yea...

We all have a role to play for a better tomorrow, UN Assembly President says in New Year message

In a message for the New Year, Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said that each individual, community, and country has a role to play, locally and globally, to reduce inequalities, protect the most vulnerable people, and create more just, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020