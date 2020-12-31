Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

Xiaomi on Thursday released the Android 11 update to the Mi A3. Several users who installed the latest update have taken to social media and the community forums complaining that the update is hard bricking their phones.

@XiaomiIndia I have installed the latest android 11 update on my 'MI A3'. Now my phone is not booting up. Please help. It stuck at the Android One logo and then switched off. Please take necessary actions. — Venkat (@ven_kate_sh) December 31, 2020

@XiaomiIndia I have installed the latest android 11 update on my 'MI A3'. Now my phone is not booting up. Please help. It stuck at the Android One logo. This is my only phone and needed badly on the last day of the year.@manukumarjain — Saurab Thakur (@saurabthakur4) December 31, 2020

@MiIndiaSupport I got Android 11 on mi a3 but phone is dead now. Please help... — patil ajit (@patilajit6) December 31, 2020

Xiaomi has now warned Mi A3 users against installing the latest Android 11 update after several users complained of their devices bricking following the installation of the Android 11 update.

"If you get Android 11 update then ignore it for sometime (don't update). Some peoples reported that after updating Android 11 device bricked and not starting, So kindly wait to fix," says a post by Xiaomi Global Community on Telegram.

The changelog for Mi A3 Android 11 update includes: