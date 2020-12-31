Left Menu
Development News Edition

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 17:00 IST
Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why
Image Credit: Xiaomi Global

Xiaomi on Thursday released the Android 11 update to the Mi A3. Several users who installed the latest update have taken to social media and the community forums complaining that the update is hard bricking their phones.

Xiaomi has now warned Mi A3 users against installing the latest Android 11 update after several users complained of their devices bricking following the installation of the Android 11 update.

"If you get Android 11 update then ignore it for sometime (don't update). Some peoples reported that after updating Android 11 device bricked and not starting, So kindly wait to fix," says a post by Xiaomi Global Community on Telegram.

The changelog for Mi A3 Android 11 update includes:

  • Improved Notification shade
  • Conversation bubbles
  • Better permissions management
  • Improved DND

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nearly 100 Congress workers detained in UP's Banda

Around 100 Congress workers trying to take out a protest march against the mismanagement of state-run cow shelters were detained here on Thursday for allegedly violating prohibitory orders, police said. The Congress is taking out the Gai Ba...

Ram temple will make Ayodhya world's cultural capital: Seer

The upcoming temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya will connect all his devotees and help the Uttar Pradesh town emerge as the cultural capital of the world, said the treasurer of the trust overseeing the project on Thursday. A nationwide public ca...

Maha: Woman held for drowning infant daughter in water tank

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly drowning her infant daughter in a water tank at her home in Panju Island of Vasai in Maharashtras Palghar district, police said on Thursday. The police arrested Nirmala Maiter for allegedl...

Soccer-Burnley's new American owners vow to back Dyche in transfer market

Burnleys new American chairman has vowed to back manager Sean Dyche in the January transfer window as the East Lancashire club look to pull further clear of the Premier League relegation zone.The Clarets confirmed on Thursday that American ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020