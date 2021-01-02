Left Menu
Samsung tipped to launch new M-series phone in India next week; likely to be Galaxy M12

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 12:32 IST
Image Credit: (@OnLeaks)

Samsung will be launching a new M-series smartphone in India next week, according to noted tipster Mukul Sharma, better known as Stufflistings.

Citing sources, the tipster said that the upcoming Samsung M-series smartphone will have a big display. The tipster also shared a poster of the smartphone with a waterdrop notch display.

The upcoming smartphone could be the Galaxy M12 which has already appeared on multiple certification websites including the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with the model number SM-M127G/DS. Notably, the support page of Galaxy M12 has also gone live on the company's official India website with the same model number.

A Samsung smartphone with a similar model number SM-M127F/DS, believed to be another variant of the Galaxy M12, was spotted on Geekbench last month. The Geekbench listing suggested that the phone could be powered by the Exynos 850 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and will run on Android 11.

In November 2020, popular tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) shared the renders and key specifications of the upcoming phone. The leaked renders revealed the Galaxy M12's waterdrop notch and a square quad-camera module at the back. The back of the phone features a dual-textured design with a stripped section covering more than half of the panel and a smooth glossy section in the lower half.

The phone is said to feature a 6.5-inch flat screen with an Infinity-V notch for the selfie camera and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is said to be backed by a 6,000mAh battery.

