Here's when your OnePlus phone will get OxygenOS 11 update

Further, the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update will also reach the OnePlus 6/6T and Nord 10 5G/100, more details about which will be shared at a later date.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 14:09 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus' OxygenOS 11, based on Android 11, was initially introduced to the OnePlus 8T and thereafter to the OnePlus 8 series. The company has now shared plans about when this new update will reach other devices.

According to a post on the OnePlus forums, all eligible devices within the maintenance period - the OnePlus 6 and later models - will get the Android 11 update. This week, the OnePlus Nord will receive its first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta build. As for the stable release, the company says it will collect the feedback from the Open Beta, tune the software build accordingly to meets the company's standards and then conduct staged rollouts.

As for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series, the company says it has worked closely with Qualcomm and they are already running a Closed Beta test, adding that the first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series will be released shortly after.

"We have been working in parallel to release OxygenOS 11 to all these devices at the same time. As you may have heard, when porting Android 11 to the 7 and 7T series, we encountered a data decryption issue in these devices. We worked closely with Qualcomm and, with their support, we are already running a Closed Beta test," OnePlus wrote in the post.

Further, the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update will also reach the OnePlus 6/6T and Nord 10 5G/100, more details about which will be shared at a later date.

OnePlus noted that the OxygenOS 11 rollout schedule may vary for models purchased from its carrier partners including Verizon, T-Mobile and EE, among others.

