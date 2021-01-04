Samsung Big TV Days: Exciting offers and assured gifts on premium TV lineup

Left Menu
Customers purchasing Samsung's 65-inch QLED TV and 75-inch Crystal 4K UHD TVs will get the Galaxy A51 smartphone worth Rs 22,999 while Galaxy A31 worth Rs 18,999 will be offered with 55-inch models of QLED TVs and 65-inch Crystal 4K UHD TVs.

Image Credit: Twitter / Samsung TV

Samsung on Monday announced attractive offers and assured gifts for customers purchasing its 55-inch and above premium range of televisions at all leading consumer electronics retailers across India.

During the Samsung Big TV Days -valid till January 31, 2021- consumers can access exciting deals, up to 20% cashback, extended warranty offers and EMI as low as Rs 1,990 on purchase of its 55-inch and above QLED TVs, Crystal 4K UHD TVs and QLED 8K TVs.

Customers purchasing Samsung's 65-inch QLED TV and 75-inch Crystal 4K UHD TVs will get the Galaxy A51 smartphone worth Rs 22,999 while Galaxy A31 worth Rs 18,999 will be offered with 55-inch models of QLED TVs and 65-inch Crystal 4K UHD TVs.

Samsung's QLED TVs feature Quantum Dot technology, Object Tracking Sound (OTS) and Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) for a cinematic viewing experience. With the new Bixby and Alexa feature on One Remote Control, users can use voice commands to keep track of their multiple connected devices via the QLED TV, instead of multiple remotes.

As for the QLED 8K TVs, they come with Real 8K Resolution, Quantum Processor 8K and features like Infinity Screen, Adaptive Picture, Active Voice Amplifier, Q-Symphony and Object Tracking Sound+ for an ultimate 8K experience.

Further, on purchasing Samsung's 75-inch, 82-inch and 85-inch QLED TVs, customers will get Soundbar HW-Q800T worth Rs 48,990 or Soundbar HW-Q900T worth Rs 99,990, on select TV models. Samsung's Q Series Soundbars come with the Dolby Atmos technology for multi-dimensional cinematic audio and the company's signature Q-Symphony technology that enables both TV speakers and the Q Soundbar to work simultaneously.

Samsung is offering a 10-year no-screen burn-in warranty on QLED TVs along with a one-year comprehensive warranty and a one-year additional warranty on the panel.

