Left Menu
Development News Edition

On New Year's Eve 2020, WhatsApp sets record with over 1.4 billion voice, video calls

Social media giant Facebook recently revealed that over 1.4 billion voice and video calls were made on New Year's Eve 2020 globally, the most ever in a single day on WhatsApp.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-01-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 22:38 IST
On New Year's Eve 2020, WhatsApp sets record with over 1.4 billion voice, video calls
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Social media giant Facebook recently revealed that over 1.4 billion voice and video calls were made on New Year's Eve 2020 globally, the most ever in a single day on WhatsApp. According to Mashable, WhatsApp calling increased over 50 per cent compared to the same day last year.

Facebook announced the details on its blog where it gave a breakdown of how people all across the globe used its apps to celebrate the New Year together even when apart due to the pandemic restrictions. "At Facebook, we saw surges in video chatting all year across Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp, and last night was no exception. New Year's Eve is a historically busy night for our services, but this year set new records," stated the blog.

In the case of Facebook Messenger, the social media giant revealed that people celebrated with effects, and the top Augmented Reality effect in the US was "2020 Fireworks." New Year's Eve 2020 was the biggest day ever for Messenger group video calls (3+ people) in the US, with nearly twice more group video calls on NYE compared to the average day.

On the other hand, about Instagram and Facebook Live, there were over 55 million live broadcasts across Facebook and Instagram globally on New Year's Eve. "This year, New Year's Eve looked a lot different, and we had engineering teams across Facebook's apps, ready to support any issue, so the world could ring in 2021," said Caitlin Banford, technical program manager at Facebook.

Mashable reported that Banford also said Facebook Engineering came together "to drive unprecedented efficiency improvements" and make the overall infrastructure more resilient. This included load testing, disaster recovery testing, and shuffling capacity. (ANI)

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France's new COVID cases sharply down, hospitalisations up again

The French health ministry reported 4,022 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Monday, a figure three times lower as Sundays 12,489 but higher than last Mondays 2,960 and the number of people hospitalised for the disease was...

ED files prosecution complaint against former IAS under PMLA

The Enforcement Directorate ED has filed a prosecution complaint against former IAS and his brothers in a case relating to corruption, cheating and forgery. ED has filed a prosecution complaint against Babu Lal Agrawal former IAS, his broth...

Mamata criticises BJP for abolishing Planning Commission

Hitting out at the BJP-led government at the Centre for abolishing the Planning Commission conceptualised by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that her government would come up with a simi...

HDFC's individual loan disbursements rise 26 pc in Dec quarter

Mortgage firm HDFC Ltd on Monday said its disbursements in the individual loan category have grown by 26 per cent during the third quarter ended December 2020. The individual loan business continued to see improvements during the December q...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021