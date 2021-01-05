Vivo X60 Pro Plus 3C certification suggests 55W fast-charging support

Late last month, Vivo unveiled the X60 series - Vivo X60 and X60 Pro - in China. At launch, the company announced that it will be launching the Vivo X60 Pro Plus in January 2021.

The upcoming device has leaked several times in the recent past and now the Vivo X60 Pro Plus has been spotted (via tipster Mukul Sharma / MySmartPrice) on the Chinese 3C certification website, suggesting that it will support 55W fast-charging.

Vivo X60 Pro Plus With 55W Fast Charging Support Gets 3C Certification, Expected to Launch SoonSD888, 120Hz refresh rate.Via: https://t.co/lTqzMy5B5Y#Vivo #VivoX60ProPlus pic.twitter.com/SlSa1BZmNp — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 5, 2021

As for the specifications, the Vivo X60 Pro Plus will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G Mobile Platform. The chipset features the 3rd generation Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System to offer both mmWave and sub-6 across all major bands worldwide and also supports stand-alone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes.

The Vivo X60 Pro Plus is said to come with a 120Hz AMOLED punch-hole display and a 50MP quad-camera setup at the back.

For those unaware, the other two models in the series - that debuted in December 2020 - are powered by the Samsung Exynos 1080 chipset and support 33W fast-charging technology.