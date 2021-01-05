Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G with Dimensity 1000+ SoC launching in India on Jan 18

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is finally landing in India on January 18th at 12:30 PM IST. A dedicated page of the device has already gone live on Flipkart and the company's official website with a 'notify me' button.

Ready to experience the next best thing of the 5G world?Get your hands on the fabulous and truly limitless #OPPOReno5Pro with 5G connectivity, futuristic videography capabilities and other infinite features. #LiveTheInfiniteKnow more: https://t.co/KiM3VMc41v pic.twitter.com/pPQ14lX0oL — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) January 5, 2021

Initially introduced in China, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ octa-core chipset which is based on 7nm process technology. Touted as the world's most-advanced 5G-integrated SoC, the chipset delivers 5G capabilities including Carrier Aggregation, superfast 5G speeds, power efficiency and provides support for the highest 144Hz refresh rate as well as leading video and gaming technologies.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G has a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a left-aligned punch hole for the selfie camera. The handset is backed by a 4,350mAh with 65W fast-charging support and runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.

As for the cameras, the phone houses a vertically-aligned quad rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary lens with EIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, there is a 32MP camera on the front.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G has three colors- Aurora Blue, Moonlight Night and Starry Night.