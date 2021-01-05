Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G with Dimensity 1000+ SoC launching in India on Jan 18

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G has a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a left-aligned punch hole for the selfie camera. The handset is backed by a 4,350mAh with 65W fast-charging support and runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 10:55 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 10:55 IST
Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G with Dimensity 1000+ SoC launching in India on Jan 18
Image Credit: Twitter (@TechnoAnkit1)

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is finally landing in India on January 18th at 12:30 PM IST. A dedicated page of the device has already gone live on Flipkart and the company's official website with a 'notify me' button.

Initially introduced in China, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ octa-core chipset which is based on 7nm process technology. Touted as the world's most-advanced 5G-integrated SoC, the chipset delivers 5G capabilities including Carrier Aggregation, superfast 5G speeds, power efficiency and provides support for the highest 144Hz refresh rate as well as leading video and gaming technologies.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G has a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a left-aligned punch hole for the selfie camera. The handset is backed by a 4,350mAh with 65W fast-charging support and runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.

As for the cameras, the phone houses a vertically-aligned quad rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary lens with EIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, there is a 32MP camera on the front.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G has three colors- Aurora Blue, Moonlight Night and Starry Night.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: Man trying to die by slitting throat on Facebook Live rescued by police

With the help of Facebook Ireland Headquarters, Mumbai Police Cyber Cell and Dhule Police saved the life of a 23-year-old man who was allegedly trying to die by suicide by slitting his throat multiple times, on Facebook Live video, said Mum...

Sourav Ganguly stable, cardiologist Devi Shetty to meet team of docs treating him

BCCI president and former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty after suffering a mild heart attack, is in a stable condition, and his vital health parameters are normal, a doctor at the hospital where he is admitted ...

Dilip Buildcon incorporates SPV for road project worth Rs 882 cr

Infrastructure developer Dilip Buildcon on Tuesday said it has incorporated a special purpose vehicle SPV for road project worth Rs 882 crore in Gujarat. The company has incorporated a special purpose vehicle SPV for a new HAM hybrid annuit...

NYSE withdraws plans to delist 3 Chinese phone carriers

The New York Stock Exchange says it is withdrawing plans to remove shares of three Chinese state-owned phone carriers under an order by President Donald Trump. The exchange cited further consultation with U.S. regulators but gave no other d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021