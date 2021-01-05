Left Menu
Microsoft tests new 'One Outlook' application

Tech giant Microsoft is currently testing a new Outlook application which is set to replace its built-in mail and calendar application on Windows 10.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Tech giant Microsoft is currently testing a new Outlook application which is set to replace its built-in mail and calendar application on Windows 10. According to a leaked version of the application quoted by The Verge, One Outlook is "a new version of Outlook designed for large-screen experiences."

Microsoft will also be hosting the full web version of the new Outlook online. While the leaked app is only functional with a full internal Microsoft account, the One Outlook app will replace desktop versions of Outlook, Outlook Web Access, and the macOS desktop client reported The Verge.

The tech giant is also building a single desktop client that will be based on the web version of Outlook. (ANI)

