ISRO scientist claims to be poisoned 3 years ago, seeks punishment for culprit

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist, Tapan Mishra has claimed he was poisoned more than three years ago with deadly arsenic trioxide on May 23, 2017, during a promotion interview at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 06-01-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 12:32 IST
Senior Advisor ISRO Tapan Mishra speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist, Tapan Mishra has claimed he was poisoned more than three years ago with deadly arsenic trioxide on May 23, 2017, during a promotion interview at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru. In a Facebook post titled ''Long Kept Secret'', Senior Advisor ISRO, Mishra on Tuesday claimed that in July 2017, Home Affairs security personnel met him and alerted him of arsenic poisoning and helped doctors to focus on the exact remedy.

Mishra said he later suffered from health issues including severe breathing difficulty, unusual skin eruptions, skin shedding and fungal infections. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Mishra said, "Someone definitely wanted to do some harm to ISRO. The only solution is to catch the culprit and punish them. It's not possible to provide security to 2,000 scientists."

"I have posted everything on Facebook regarding the incident. I do not know the reason behind this but I can only guess that it might be a consequence of working on a critical technology. There might be other reasons as well," he added. Mishra further said, it was important to bring this in public domain in order to save other scientists in future.

"People take advantage of the silence. Agencies are looking into it. Surely it was no work of a street thug but some sophisticated espionage agency inside our organisation," he added. (ANI)

