Left Menu
Development News Edition

LG announces 2021 lineup of Gram laptops with Intel's 11th-gen processors

LG has announced its 2021 lineup of Gram laptops, which feature a new design and Intel's 11th-Gen processors.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 15:57 IST
LG announces 2021 lineup of Gram laptops with Intel's 11th-gen processors
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

LG has announced its 2021 lineup of Gram laptops, which feature a new design and Intel's 11th-Gen processors. According to The Verge, there are five models of the laptop including three clamshells and two convertible models.

The tech company has kept the signature features of the Gram lineup intact and has made the models lighter and also introduced a new range at the display size of 16:10. As per The Verge, LG says that the new clamshell models have a new 'four-sided slim bezel design' which achieves a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent.

While the appearance of the laptops has gotten better, the most interesting updates are inside the systems as they come with Intel's 11th-Gen Core processors and Iris Xe graphics. All the models are certified through Intel's Evo program, which is a badge by Intel that certifies the laptop's minimum battery life of nine hours and other features.

Pricing and the availability of the products are yet to be announced. (ANI)

Also Read: COVID positive Anil Vij shifted from ICU to room at Gurugram hospital

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Gram

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary proposes extending remote learning for secondary schools -state sec

Hungary is proposing extending remote learning for secondary schools beyond next Monday due to high coronavirus infections and uncertainties over a new variant of the virus that first emerged in the United Kingdom, a state secretary said. Z...

Punjab student travels from US to stand with farmers

Had it not been for the farmers protest against the new agri laws that began over a month ago, 22-year-old Navpal Singh would have never planned a trip home at this time from Texas in the US, where he is a student. This protest forced me to...

NSG commandos, CRPF tableau part of Republic Day parade 2021

A contingent of the NSG black cat commandos and a tableau of the countrys largest paramilitary force CRPF will be part of the forthcoming Republic Day parade in the national capital, official sources said on Thursday. Marching and band cont...

4th Test Impasse: BCCI formally writes to CA on relaxation of Brisbane hard quarantine

The BCCI on Thursday wrote to Cricket Australia seeking relaxation in hard quarantine protocol of Brisbane for the fourth Test to go ahead, reminding the host board that the visitors are done with the strict isolation that was agreed upon a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021