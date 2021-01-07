Left Menu
Pre-Launch Bookings Open for the New BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

As an early-bird benefit, the car can be exclusively reserved online at httpswww.bmw.in3GL for INR 50,000 only.The first 50 bookings done before 12 noon on 21 January 2021 will enjoy a thrilling offer. These cars will come with a complimentary rear seat BMW Comfort Package worth INR 1 lakh.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 07-01-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 17:55 IST
Pre-Launch Bookings Open for the New BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram, Haryana, India – Business Wire India • Complimentary 'BMW Comfort Package' for early reservations. #THE3 #BMW3GranLimousine #SheerDrivingPleasure BMW India will open pre-launch bookings for the much-awaited new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine from 11 January 2021 onwards. As an early-bird benefit, the car can be exclusively reserved online at https://www.bmw.in/3GL for INR 50,000 only.

The first 50 bookings done before 12 noon on 21 January 2021 will enjoy a thrilling offer. These cars will come with a complimentary rear seat BMW Comfort Package worth INR 1 lakh. The package will include an iPad, iPad holder and a coat hanger. The BMW 3 Series – the ultimate sports sedan – will be officially launched in a Gran Limousine avatar in India on 21 January 2021. With a longer wheelbase, enhanced space and comfort, the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will be the longest sedan in its segment and will set new standards in terms of luxurious ambience.

Customers can visit https://www.bmw.in/3GL and explore a 360° view of the car's exterior and interior. They will be directed to a pre-reservation page where booking can be done through a secure online payment mechanism. Deliveries will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis. Thanks to BMW Financial Services India, customers will also enjoy the flexibility to get loan approval in the pre-booking phase itself. Internet: www.bmw.in Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bmwindia Twitter: https://twitter.com/bmwindia YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/bmwindia Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwindia_official #BMW #BMWIndia #SheerDrivingPleasure To View the Image Click on the Link Below: BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

