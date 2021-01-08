Left Menu
Samsung's 2-in-1 Galaxy Chromebook 2 boasts first-ever QLED display on Chromebook

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 comes with a 13.3-inch QLED FHD touchscreen panel, making it the world's first Chromebook to feature a QLED display which is capable of producing over a billion different colors for vivid and bright visuals. It is 13.9mm thick and weighs 2.71 lbs.

Galaxy Chromebook 2. Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung has finally unveiled the Galaxy Chromebook 2, its newest 2-in-1 Chromebook and the first-of-its-kind to boast a QLED display. The device succeeds the company's first-ever Galaxy Chromebook which was introduced in early 2020.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is priced at USD549.99, almost half of its predecessor that was launched for USD999.99. It will be available in two finishes- Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray - this quarter in the US market. The Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) pen will be sold separately.

Specs and features

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 comes with a 13.3-inch QLED FHD touchscreen panel, making it the world's first Chromebook to feature a QLED display which is capable of producing over a billion different colors for vivid and bright visuals. It is 13.9mm thick and weighs 2.71 lbs.

Image Credit: Samsung

Under the hood, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 has Intel Core i3-10110U paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage or Intel Celeron 5205U paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The processor is accompanied by Intel UHD Graphics.

The device runs on Chrome OS, allowing users to back-up and access files through Google Drive. Users can enhce their productivity with Google Play Store, Google Meet and built-in Google Assistant.

In terms of connectivity, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 supports Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2x2, Bluetooth v5.0, 2 USB-C port, microSD card reader, headphone/microphone combo jack. The Chromebook is equipped with two 5W speakers with Smart AMP sound which is claimed to run up to 178% louder than the average amplifier.

Further, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 features a 45.5Wh battery, 720P HD camera, a lattice keyboard with wider keycaps and bright backlighting.

Commenting on the launch, Shoneel Kolhatkar, General Manager, Head of New Computing, Samsung Electronics America, said, "We designed the Galaxy Chromebook 2 with these users in mind, taking the popular features from Galaxy Chromebook - incredible visuals, great specs, and gorgeous design and color - and bringing them to a wider base of customers."

