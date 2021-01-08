Left Menu
MIB launches digital calender, diary for 2021

08-01-2021
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday launched a digital calendar and diary for 2021, instead of printing them, which helped the ministry save nearly Rs five crore.

The launch event was held at National Media Center, where Union minister Prakash Javadekar, with the click of a button, unveiled the Android and iOS mobile applications of the calendar and diary.

''Every year we print close to 11 lakh calendars and 90,000 diaries but we have gone digital this year,'' he told PTI.

Press Information Bureau Chief KS Dhatwalia told PTI that last year Rs 7 crore was spent in printing these calendars and diaries, but this time as the government went digital, the cost incurred by the ministry was close to Rs 2 crore.

''Last year around Rs 7 crore was spent in printing the calendars and diaries. This year the ministry has gone digital and the cost is Rs 2 crore,'' he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Javadekar expressed happiness that the government calendar which adorned the walls in the past will now adorn mobile phones. He said the application 'GoI Calendar' is free and will be available in 11 languages from January 15.

''The app will do away with the need for a new calendar every year. Each month will carry a theme and an accompanying message, and will feature one famous Indian personality. The app will also inform people about the timeline of launch of various government programmes so far,'' he said.

On the diary feature of the app, the minister said, ''Because of the diary feature the calendar is more advanced, more feature laden and easier compared to other digital calendar apps.'' The app has been designed and developed by Bureau of Outreach and Communication, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. It is currently available in Hindi and English language, and will be soon made available in 11 other Indian regional languages, the ministry said.

While the earlier physical version of Government of India Calendar had a reach up to the Panchayat level in the country, the digital avatar of the calendar in form of this app will be available to anyone across the world, it said.

Government of India Calendar application contains the latest information on various schemes, events and publications of the government, official holidays and various important dates, inspirational and motivational messages from great personalities of the nation, provision for taking notes digitally etc.

