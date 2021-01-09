Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian student among winners of NASA app development challenge

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 20:32 IST
Indian student among winners of NASA app development challenge
Aryan Jain is amongst the winners of NASA's Artemis Next-Gen STEM – Moon to Mars App Development Challenge this year, according to a release. Image Credit: ANI

A high school student from Gurugram, Aryan Jain, is among the winners of an app development challenge organised by NASA.

Aryan Jain is amongst the winners of NASA's Artemis Next-Gen STEM – Moon to Mars App Development Challenge this year, according to a release.

A student of SunCity School, Gurugram (Haryana), he had teamed up with six high school students from the US.

The competition is a coding challenge in which NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) presents technical problems to high school students and seeks their contributions to deep space exploration missions.

The six-member team developed an app using the cross-platform game engine Unity and programmed it in C#.

By participating in the challenge, the students took part in the Artemis Generation endeavours to land astronauts -- including the first woman and the next man -- on the Moon by 2024, as per the release.

In this year's challenge, organised by NASA's Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN) Team, the participants were required to develop an app to visualise the Lunar South Pole to assist in mission planning and exploration activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

ED court directs AP CM to appear on Jan 11

A court for Enforcement Directorate ED cases here has directed Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to appear before it on January 11 in connection with an ongoing case involving certain private companies.Reddy has been direct...

4.2-magnitude quake jolts Himachal Pradesh's Kangra

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook Himachal Pradeshs Kangra district on Saturday but no loss of life or property was reported. The earthquake struck at 8.21 pm, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh.The epicentre of the earthqu...

BJP leader booked for interfering in police work and assaulting them

A BJP leader has been booked for allegedly assaulting policemen to deter them from discharging their duty in Manjhanpur police station area, an official said on Saturday.A criminal case was lodged against an office-bearer of the BJPs Kisan ...

Soccer-Everton avoid Cup scare, Chorley beat virus-hit Derby

Evertons Abdoulaye Doucoure scored an extra-time winner as they edged Rotherham United 2-1 in an absorbing FA Cup third-round tie on Saturday, while sixth-tier side Chorley beat a Derby County team weakened by their COVID-19 outbreak. After...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021