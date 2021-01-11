Entrepreneurship a vehicle for realising more equal society: Kant

Left Menu
Addressing a virtual event to launch the revamped version of the Women Entrepreneurship Platform WEP, Kant further said more women taking on entrepreneurship serves as a catalyst for socio-economic transformation.Entrepreneurship is one of the vehicles for realising a more equal society...As more women take on entrepreneurship, it serves as a catalyst for socio-economic transformation, by enhancing womens agency and status, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 19:51 IST
New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Entrepreneurship is one of the vehicles for realising a more equal society, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Monday. Addressing a virtual event to launch the revamped version of the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP), Kant further said more women taking on entrepreneurship serves as a catalyst for socio-economic transformation.

''Entrepreneurship is one of the vehicles for realising a more equal society...As more women take on entrepreneurship, it serves as a catalyst for socio-economic transformation, by enhancing women's agency and status,'' he said. Kant further pointed out that with over 18,000 registered users, the revamped version of WEP will continue to better serve the community.

Also speaking at the event, Secretary of the Ministry of Women and Child Development Ram Mohan Mishra said the platform will serve as a great medium to provide all the necessary support to women entrepreneurs, from creating awareness to capacity building.

Apollo Hospitals Group's Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy said it is estimated that India could add a huge chunk to the GDP of the country just by pushing for more parity and equality for women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

