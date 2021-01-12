Left Menu
Intel introduces four new families of processors at CES 2021

To meet the growing needs of students, Intel unveiled the new N-series Intel Pentium Silver and Celeron processors. Based on Intel's 10nm architecture, the new education-focused processors are claimed to deliver up to 35% better overall application performance and up to 78% better graphics performance gen on gen.

Representative image

At the virtual CES 2021, chipmaker Intel announced four new processors for business, education, mobile and gaming computing platform to help people navigate through this extraordinary time.

The new 11th Gen Intel vPro platform for business is claimed to deliver the industry's highest performance and the world's most comprehensive hardware-based security. Based on the world's best business processor for thin-and-light laptops, the new 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processors when combined with the new Intel Core vPro platform, offer Intel Hardware Shield, providing the world's most comprehensive security deep in hardware for business and the industry's first silicon-enabled artificial intelligence (AI) threat detection to help stop ransomware and crypto-mining attacks.

Additionally, the processor is equipped with Intel Control Flow Enforcement Technology that helps shut down an entire class of attacks that long evaded software-only solutions.

To meet the growing needs of students, Intel unveiled the new N-series Intel Pentium Silver and Celeron processors. Based on Intel's 10nm architecture, the new education-focused processors are claimed to deliver up to 35% better overall application performance and up to 78% better graphics performance gen on gen.

Intel also announced a new line of 11th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors for gaming platforms that deliver an industry-leading balance of mobility and enthusiast-level gaming in laptops as thin as 16 millimeters. Led by the Intel Core i7 Special Edition 4-core processor with up to 5 gigahertz (GHz) Turbo, the H35-series processors feature new Gen 4 PCIE architecture for connecting to the latest discrete graphics and deliver amazingly low latency and immersive gameplay on the go.

New systems powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core H35-series processor - including from Acer, ASUS, MSI and Vaio - will be launching in the first half of 2021. Notably, for desktop-caliber gaming, Intel also announced an 8-core processor that carries the features of high-end desktop systems including up to 5GHz, 20 lanes of PCIe Gen 4.0 architecture for fastest storage and discrete graphics, and Intel Killer Wi-fi 6E (Gig+). It will start shipping later this quarter.

Furthermore, Intel also previewed products coming to market later in this quarter, including 11th Gen Intel Core S-series desktop processors (code-named Rocket Lake-S") and its next-generation processors (code-named Alder Lake). Alder Lake will be Intel's first processor built on a new, enhanced version of 10nm SuperFin.

