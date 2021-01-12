RBEI develops portable Hemoglobin Monitor Solution

Robert Bosch Engineering andBusiness Solutions Private Ltd (RBEI-BOSCH) on Tuesday said ithas developed a portable Hemoglobin Monitor Solution,especially for regions where routine access to medical care isdifficult.

This HMS allows a large number of people to be screenedfor anemia rapidly, safely, using a non-invasive approach, itsaid.

The solution has been named a CES Innovation AwardHonoree in the 'Health and Wellness' category and the marketrelease is expected by mid-2021 ''Bosch has developed the non-invasive Hemoglobin monitoras an innovative solution and as an alternative to traditionalmethods for the early detection of anemia.

This should offer people better diagnosis options even inresource constrained conditions.

The use of artificial intelligence is revolutionizinganemia management, specifically in point-of-care setups andcloser to the patient'', RBEI President and Managing DirectorDattatri Salagame said in a statement Tuesday.

The monitor is designed for use directly at the point-of-care, is completely pain-free with no need for a bloodtest, as the value is determined by a finger scanner usingmulti-wavelength spectrophotometry on the surface of the skin.

It uses an optical sensor to precisely measure thephotoplethysmogram (PPG) signals, an optical technique used todetect volumetric changes in blood in peripheral circulation.

The device provides a reliable result within 30 secondseven for low hemoglobin concentrations, the statement said.

