Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBEI develops portable Hemoglobin Monitor Solution

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 12-01-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 15:52 IST
RBEI develops portable Hemoglobin Monitor Solution

Robert Bosch Engineering andBusiness Solutions Private Ltd (RBEI-BOSCH) on Tuesday said ithas developed a portable Hemoglobin Monitor Solution,especially for regions where routine access to medical care isdifficult.

This HMS allows a large number of people to be screenedfor anemia rapidly, safely, using a non-invasive approach, itsaid.

The solution has been named a CES Innovation AwardHonoree in the 'Health and Wellness' category and the marketrelease is expected by mid-2021 ''Bosch has developed the non-invasive Hemoglobin monitoras an innovative solution and as an alternative to traditionalmethods for the early detection of anemia.

This should offer people better diagnosis options even inresource constrained conditions.

The use of artificial intelligence is revolutionizinganemia management, specifically in point-of-care setups andcloser to the patient'', RBEI President and Managing DirectorDattatri Salagame said in a statement Tuesday.

The monitor is designed for use directly at the point-of-care, is completely pain-free with no need for a bloodtest, as the value is determined by a finger scanner usingmulti-wavelength spectrophotometry on the surface of the skin.

It uses an optical sensor to precisely measure thephotoplethysmogram (PPG) signals, an optical technique used todetect volumetric changes in blood in peripheral circulation.

The device provides a reliable result within 30 secondseven for low hemoglobin concentrations, the statement said.

PTI NVM APRADMINISTRATOR APRADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

About 43.96 pc COVID-19 patients are in healthcare facilities, 56.04 pc in home isolation: Health Ministry.

About 43.96 pc COVID-19 patients are in healthcare facilities, 56.04 pc in home isolation Health Ministry....

J-K: Handloom, Handicraft dept's training centres empowering women in Shopian

To help the women of Shopian find employment and make them self reliant, the Handloom and Handicrafts department of Jammu and Kashmir administration is training them in carpet making and Sozni embroidery arts at seven training centres acros...

Vaccine drive set in motion: first flight with Covishield lands in Delhi from Pune

A massive pan-India inoculation drive against COVID-19 was set in process with more than 56 lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine leaving Pune for 13 cities across India on Tuesday, four days before the vaccinations are scheduled to begin on...

COVID-19 situation worrisome around the world; even though daily new cases declining in India, we can't show laxity: Health ministry.

COVID-19 situation worrisome around the world even though daily new cases declining in India, we cant show laxity Health ministry....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021