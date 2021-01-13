Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cadillac unveils Electric Drones concept for making people fly

In a classic CES move, American automobile manufacturer General Motors' division Cadillac, which designs and builds luxury vehicles shared some futuristic concept vehicles, including a sleek Cadillac passenger drone, on Tuesday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 21:42 IST
Cadillac unveils Electric Drones concept for making people fly
Cadillac Electric Drones concept. Image Credit: ANI

In a classic CES move, American automobile manufacturer General Motors' division Cadillac, which designs and builds luxury vehicles shared some futuristic concept vehicles, including a sleek Cadillac passenger drone, on Tuesday (local time). According to Mashable, as part of its Cadillac Halo portfolio, a shiny, silver, and black self-driving shuttle, and a matching passenger drone was introduced. Both are just prototyped ideas with no production plans yet.

The VTOL flying car (that's the term used for vertical take-off and landing vehicles or passenger drones) is General Motors' first design in aerial mobility. It's an idea for personal air travel that would not require a trip to the airport. GM's Michael Simcoe said at the CES event, "It's a concept for when time is of the essence."

Intended for short flight purposes, Cadillac envisions take-off and landing pads on downtown rooftops for its passenger drone. As per Mashable, the conceptual design for the autonomous electric drone includes four rotors and a 90 kWh motor. No pilot necessary. Even if Cadillac's futuristic ideas are just musings on what transportation could eventually look like, other companies are moving along with plans for flying taxis. Uber recently sold its flying cars division to Joby Aviation as the startup develops an electric air taxi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bengal's Silicon Valley big flop, cows graze there: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP chief DilipGhosh on Wednesday mocked the state government for itshandling of the Silicon Valley project, suggesting that cowsstill graze in the land allotted to corporates.Ghosh, while interacting with reporters at Khardaha ...

Trump impeachment bill moving toward approval in U.S. House

A majority of the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to advance legislation that would impeach President Donald Trump.With voting continuing, the House was set to approve the rules for debating impeachmen...

Indian Bank raises Rs 2,000 cr by issuing bonds

State-owned Indian Bank on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 2,000 crore by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds.The bank has raised tier-2 capital fund through private placement of Basel-III compliant tier-2 bonds, Indian Bank said in a regulat...

New York City ending business ties with Trump Organization, mayor says

New York City will sever three contracts with the Trump Organization, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday, accusing outgoing President Donald Trump of inciting the crowds that stormed the U.S. Capitol last week. The president incited a r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021