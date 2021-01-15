Pre-book Galaxy S21 series and get free Galaxy Smart Tag, cashback up to Rs 10,000

The Galaxy S21 series is now available for pre-booking in India via Samsung's Exclusive Stores and retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals.

The base model i.e. the Galaxy S21 8GB+128GB has four shades- Phantom Violet, White, Pink, Grey- and is priced at Rs 69,999 while the 256GB storage variant costs Rs 73,999 and it lacks the Pink color variant.

The Galaxy S21+ is offered in Phantom Violet, Sliver, Black color options and is available in two storage options- 8GB+128GB priced at Rs 81,999 and the 8GB+256GB priced at Rs 85,999.

As for the top-tier model - the Galaxy S21 Ultra- it is available in two memory configurations- 12GB+256GB priced at Rs 1,05,999 and 16GB+512GB priced at Rs 1,16,999. The 12GB model has two shades - Phantom Black and Sliver - while the 16GB model is offered in only Phantom Black color.

Upon pre-booking, consumers will get Galaxy Smart Tag for free and a Samsung E-Shop voucher worth up to Rs 10,000. All pre-booked consumers can get Galaxy Watch Active 2 or a combo of Galaxy Buds+ and Travel Adapter with a device of their choice. Additionally, consumers can avail HDFC Bank cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on pre-booking the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Rs 7,000 on S21+ and Rs 5,000 on S21.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series will go on sale in India on January 29, but pre-booked consumers will start getting deliveries on January 25.

Specifications

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Display: 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display; Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate; HDR10+ certified

Processor: Snapdragon 888 / Exynos 2100

Memory: 12GB/16GB LPDDR5 RAM; up to 512GB internal storage

Battery: 5000mAh; 25W fast-charging; Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

Front Camera: 40MP PDAF

Rear Camera: 12MP+108MP+10MP+10MP; 3x optical zoom, 10x optical zoom, 100X Space Zoom, OIS

Others: supports S Pen; Android 11

Galaxy S21+ 5G

Display: 6.7-inch Flat FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display; 120Hz refresh rate; HDR10+ certified

Processor: Snapdragon 888 / Exynos 2100

Memory: 8GB LPDDR5 RAM; up to 256GB onboard storage

Battery: 4800mAh; Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 (10W); USB PD 3.0 fast-charging

Front camera: 10MP Dual Pixel AF

Rear camera: 12MP+12MP+64MP (ultra-wide, wide-angle and Telephoto); 30X Space Zoom

OS: Android 11

Galaxy S21 5G

Display: 6.2-inch Flat FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display; 120Hz refresh rate; HDR10+ certified

Processor: Snapdragon 888 / Exynos 2100

Memory: 8GB LPDDR5 RAM; up to 256GB onboard storage

Battery: 4000mAh; Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 (10W); USB PD 3.0 fast-charging

Front camera: 10MP Dual Pixel AF

Rear camera: 12MP+12MP+64MP (ultra-wide, wide-angle and Telephoto); 30X Space Zoom

OS: Android 11