Smart compose in Google Docs now rolling out in French and Portuguese

Smart Compose in Google Docs will now be available in two additional languages- French and Portuguese. Previously, the feature was available in English and Spanish only.

The smart compose feature uses machine learning to write high-quality content in Google Docs faster and more easily. It offers suggestions while typing, thereby helping users to save time by cutting back on repetitive writing and reduce the chance of spelling and grammatical errors.

This feature will be ON by default and can be disabled by going to Tools > Preferences and unchecking "Show Smart Compose Suggestions". When enabled, you'll automatically see Smart Compose suggestions. To accept a suggestion you like, press "tab" or the right-arrow key and to reject a suggestion keep writing.

Smart Compose in Google Docs is available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.

Recently, Google announced the availability of Smart Compose and spelling autocorrect feature when adding comments in Docs. The suggestions appear in light grey while typing a comment while misspelled words are automatically corrected while typing and denoted with a grey dashed underline which disappears as users continue typing.