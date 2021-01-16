Left Menu
Your WhatsApp account won't be suspended/deleted on February 8

"No one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8. We're also going to do a lot more to clear up the misinformation around how privacy and security works on WhatsApp. We'll then go to people gradually to review the policy at their own pace before new business options are available on May 15," WhatsApp wrote in a blog post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 16-01-2021 07:30 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 07:30 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

WhatsApp will not suspend or delete your account on February 8 as the Facebook-owned company is moving back the date - from Feb 8 to May 15 - on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms of the new privacy policy.

WhatsApp said that there has been a lot of misinformation causing concern and the company wants to help everyone understand its principles and the facts.

"WhatsApp was built on a simple idea: what you share with your friends and family stays between you. This means we will always protect your personal conversations with end-to-end encryption so that neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can see these private messages."

Earlier this week, WhatsApp issued a clarification regarding the new policy update, saying that it does not affect the privacy and security of personal messaging in any way, instead, it includes changes related to messaging a business on WhatsApp, which is optional.

The instant messaging platform has reassured its two billion users that it continues to protect their private messages with end-to-end encryption.

"WhatsApp helped bring end-to-end encryption to people across the world and we are committed to defending this security technology now and in the future," the company said.

