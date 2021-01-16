Left Menu
Samsung's 2021 Neo QLED and QLED line delivers next-gen gaming experience

Updated: 16-01-2021 09:08 IST
Samsung said Saturday its 2021 Neo QLED and QLED line has been designed with gamers' needs in mind every step of the way and it delivers some of the popular features from the company's premium gaming monitors.

Samsung's Neo QLED and QLEDs are engineered to deliver the performance and picture quality demanded by the gaming consoles. The company's QLEDs are capable of enabling 4K gaming at a 120Hz refresh rate and with a low ms response time and auto low latency mode, they help unlock and maximize performance.

The 2021 line-up of Samsung Neo QLED and QLED TVs feature Super Ultrawide GameView that gives gamers the option to play not only at the wide 21:9 aspect ratio but even at the ultrawide 32:9 ratio. The 2021 Neo QLED and QLED models - from Q70A and above - support both the 21:9 and 32:9 screen ratio.

Another cutting-edge feature is the Game Bar in Game Mode that enables players to quickly monitor and adjust critical aspects like the screen's aspect ratio, check input lag, or connect a wireless headset, among others.

Further, the AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology enables true HDR console and PC gaming experiences, delivering a combination of smooth tear- and stutter-free gaming at peak performance with stunning HDR visual fidelity and low latency.

For an immersive audio experience, Samsung's 2021 Neo QLED and QLED TVs come with Game Object Tracking Sound that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to project audio around the room corresponding with the onscreen action.

